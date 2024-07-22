Edit Profile
Monday, July 22, 2024
    Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Will Sitharaman bring changes in tax slabs?

    By Mallika Soni, Abhyjith K. Ashokan
    July 22, 2024 8:18 AM IST
    Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Experts believe that the Budget is likely to focus more on infrastructure and social welfare schemes.
    Summary

    Track Hindustan Times' to know top expectations from Budget 2024

    Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament in New Delhi.

    Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 on July 23- the first Budget of the newly elected NDA government led by PM Narendra Modi. The common man, middle class and salaried individuals have high expectations from Budget 2024 as they expect income tax relief from Nirmala Sitharaman. ...Read More

    Read more: Confused where to invest? Stock market may like Budget 2024 if Nirmala Sitharaman focuses on these themes

    Experts believe that the Budget is likely to focus more on infrastructure and social welfare schemes. Track Hindustan Times' to know top expectations from Budget 2024:

    July 22, 2024 8:16 AM IST

    Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Tax stability is important, says CII

    Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: In its pre-Budget 2024 memorandum, CII said that it appreciates Government’s move to maintain stability in tax rates. It said, “It is suggested that to provide tax certainty for businesses, the corporate tax rates be maintained at the current levels."

