Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Will Sitharaman bring changes in tax slabs?
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 on July 23- the first Budget of the newly elected NDA government led by PM Narendra Modi. The common man, middle class and salaried individuals have high expectations from Budget 2024 as they expect income tax relief from Nirmala Sitharaman. ...Read More
Experts believe that the Budget is likely to focus more on infrastructure and social welfare schemes.
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Tax stability is important, says CII
Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: In its pre-Budget 2024 memorandum, CII said that it appreciates Government’s move to maintain stability in tax rates. It said, “It is suggested that to provide tax certainty for businesses, the corporate tax rates be maintained at the current levels."