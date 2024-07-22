Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Will Sitharaman bring changes in tax slabs?

Budget 2024 Expectations Live Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024 on July 23- the first Budget of the newly elected NDA government led by PM Narendra Modi. The common man, middle class and salaried individuals have high expectations from Budget 2024 as they expect income tax relief from Nirmala Sitharaman. ...Read More

Read more: Confused where to invest? Stock market may like Budget 2024 if Nirmala Sitharaman focuses on these themes

Experts believe that the Budget is likely to focus more on infrastructure and social welfare schemes. Track Hindustan Times' to know top expectations from Budget 2024: