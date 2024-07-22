Economic Survey 2024 Live: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the pre-budget document in Parliament today, a day ahead of the Budget presentation on July 23. The Economic Survey 2023-24 will be presented in Lok Sabha at 1pm and in Rajya Sabha at 2pm. Who prepares the Economic Survey?...Read More

The Economic Survey is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance. It is formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser.

What does the Economic Survey include?

The Economic Survey give insights into the state of the economy and various other indicators. The document also offers some outlook for the current year.

How is the Economic Survey document composed?

The Economic Survey document comprises of two parts the first part includes the country's economic developments and challenges and offers an overall review on the economy while the second part is focused on the past financial year.