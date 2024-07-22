Economic Survey 2024 Live: Nirmala Sitharaman to table document in Parliament today ahead of Budget
Economic Survey 2024 Live: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the pre-budget document in Parliament today, a day ahead of the Budget presentation on July 23. The Economic Survey 2023-24 will be presented in Lok Sabha at 1pm and in Rajya Sabha at 2pm. Who prepares the Economic Survey?...Read More
The Economic Survey is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance. It is formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser.
What does the Economic Survey include?
The Economic Survey give insights into the state of the economy and various other indicators. The document also offers some outlook for the current year.
How is the Economic Survey document composed?
The Economic Survey document comprises of two parts the first part includes the country's economic developments and challenges and offers an overall review on the economy while the second part is focused on the past financial year.
Economic Survey 2024 Live: What data is shown in the Economic Survey?
Economic Survey 2024 Live: The Economic Survey includes data on economic indicators like GDP growth, inflation, employment rates and fiscal deficit. This is why the document is crucial to watch.
Economic Survey 2024 Live: Food price are on the rise in India. Will Economic Survey 2024 reflect on the same?
Economic Survey 2024 Live: Yes, the Economic Survey gives a take on inflation and its trajectory so far. This will come as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects retail inflation at 4.5 percent in FY25.
Economic Survey 2024 Live: What Mini Economic Survey said on GDP?
Economic Survey 2024 Live: Mini Economic Survey released ahead of the interim Budget in February said that the estimated GDP growth rate will be close to 7 per cent for the ongoing fiscal year.
Economic Survey 2024 Live: How Economic Survey is important in providing policy guidance?
Economic Survey 2024 Live: The Economic Survey provides policymakers with insights and recommendations which informs budgetary decisions and economic policy formulation. Therefore, the document is very crucial in providing policy guidance on the economy.
Economic Survey 2024 Live: Why Economic Survey's most important part is GDP growth forecast?
Economic Survey 2024 Live: In the Economic Survey, you must focus on the GDP growth forecast for the ongoing financial year. In the last full Economic Survey presented on January 31, 2023, GDP growth was seen in the range of 6-6.8 per cent for FY24.
