PM raises ‘Viksit Bharat’, disruptions in opening remarks before Budget session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged leaders of all political organisations to rise above party politics and work together for the nation in order to achieve the target of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the Parliament complex in New Delhi on Monday. (Raj K Raj/ HT Photo)

In his customary address before the start of the Parliament session, Modi said parties should set aside differences for the next four years and leave little room for politics for the six months preceding the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

“The budget session is an important destination in our democracy’s proud journey. A government has come back to power for the third term after 60 years. Our Budget will set direction to our journey for the next five years and will set a strong foundation for a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” Modi said.

He also appealed to all political parties to come together for the next five years as India is at its peak of opportunities.

“The country’s positive outcomes are at their peak and now it is the duty of all political parties to fight for the country as ‘ek’ (one) and ‘nek’ (sincere) for the next four years,” the PM said.

Taking potshots at opposition parties for disruptions in Parliament, Modi said it is sad that some elected representatives could not raise issues pertaining to their respective constituencies on account of disruptions.

“Some parties used Parliament’s time to hide their failures. Opposition parties tried to prevent me from speaking in Parliament in the last session. Such tactics have no place in a democracy,” PM Modi said.