Stock market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open higher global cues

Stock market Live Updates: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2024 today laying out economic priorities of the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The budget is expected to cut taxes for the middle class and provide relief for rural areas. Madhavi Arora, an economist at Emkay, said, “Weaker political capital, uneven growth story with tepid consumption, and missing vigour in private capex and the rural sector form the backdrop of the upcoming Budget.”...Read More

On July 22, stock markets closed lower with benchmark Sensex dropping 102 points amid selling in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and Kotak Bank on muted earnings ahead of the Union Budget. The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 102.57 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 80,502.08. The broader Nifty of the NSE dipped 21.65 points or 0.09 per cent to 24,509.25.