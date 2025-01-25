Free Education in India: Explore 5 government schemes that provide free education to all

APJ Abdul Kalam once said "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world." Free Education in India: Explore 5 government schemes that offer free education

To achieve this motto and give every child the weapon to change the world, the Government of India, over the years, has developed and launched various schemes that provide free education to all, irrespective of caste, creed, or gender.

The list here briefly explains the five government schemes that provide free education to all.

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) is a comprehensive and integrated flagship programme of the Government of India to attain Universal Elementary Education (UEE), covering the entire country in a mission mode. Launched in 2001-2002 in partnership with the State Governments and Local Self-Governments, this programme aims to provide useful and relevant elementary education to all children in the 6 to 14 age group.

Samagra Shiksha: The Samagra Shiksha scheme is an integrated scheme for school education covering the entire gamut from pre-school to class XII. The scheme aims to ensure that all children have access to quality education with an equitable and inclusive classroom environment that takes care of their diverse backgrounds, multilingual needs, and different academic abilities and makes them active participants in the learning process.

CBSE Udaan Program: Launched by CBSE under the guidance of MHRD, this scheme provides free-of-cost support to female students of classes 10 and 12 to prepare for the engineering entrance examination. Under this program, students are provided free offline/online resources through virtual weekend contact classes and study material on pre-loaded tablets while studying in Class XI and Class XII for preparation for admission tests to various premier engineering colleges in the country.

Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan: This scheme aims to increase the enrolment rate by providing a secondary school within reasonable distance of every home. It also aims to improve the quality of secondary education by making all secondary schools conform to prescribed norms, removing gender, socio-economic and disability barriers, and providing universal access to secondary-level education. This scheme aims to improve the quality of education imparted at the secondary levels by making all secondary schools conform to prescribed norms.

Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas Scheme: The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) scheme was launched by the Government of India in July 2004, for setting up residential schools at upper primary level for girls belonging predominantly to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Minority Communities. This scheme provides necessary infrastructure and quality education to girls from disadvantaged groups of girls in the age group of 10-18 years aspiring to study in Classes VI to XII; belonging to SC, ST, OBC, Minority communities and BPL families to ensure smooth transition of girls from elementary to secondary and upto class XII wherever possible.

Apart from these schemes by the Central government, there are other schemes provided by the state government for free education to children. One among them is the Free Education Scheme in Tamil Nadu, which was launched in 2012 by the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department, Tamil Nadu, provides support to Backward Classes (BC), Most Backward Classes (MBC), and De-notified Communities (DNC) students in pursuing higher education without the burden of fees. It covers all special fees, non-refundable compulsory fees, and examination fees for students enrolled in 3-year undergraduate programs (B.A., B.Sc., B.Com.) in Government and Government Aided Arts and Science Colleges.