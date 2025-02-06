6 government internship opportunities for engineering students offered by IITs, MNRE, MeitY, NIELIT & more

Engineering is one of the most sought-after degrees in the world. Every year around 15 lakh engineers are produced in India. If you, too, are an engineer or one of the aspiring engineers the country is yet to produce, then looking for government internship options can be a better way to start your career. 6 government internship opportunities for engineering students

Many government organisations, including educational institutes, various ministries, and departments, offer internship opportunities for engineering students, which can be found here.

IIT Palakkad Summer Internship: This internship is for Science, Engineering and Humanities students. Candidates in the 3rd and 4th year of their four-year‬‭ Bachelor's‬‭ degree‬‭ in‬ Engineering/Technology/Sciences can apply for this internship scheme. The six-week residential program combines hands-on research training with various hardware and software analysis tools. This internship opportunity will provide financial support of ₹8000/- per month (Rs. 12000/- for the entire period) to all the selected candidates.

National Renewable Energy Internship Programme: This opportunity is provided by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Students of various Engineering, Science, Management, law, and other streams may undertake internships in the Ministry and organizations. The internship is available twice a year based on the MNRE requirement. All the selected interns will get a stipend of ₹15000/—per month for physical internships. The duration of the internship will be two to six months.

WSAI IITM Summer Internships: Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI), IITM, conducts this internship for students who are in the pre-final year of their 4-year undergraduate/1st year of their 2-year post-graduation (Regular/Full-time in Engineering or Science) in any Indian University/Educational Institution. The internship duration is a minimum of 3 months and a maximum of 6 months. This is an in-person summer internship, and interns will get a stipend.

Digital India Internship Scheme: Conducted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), this internship scheme is for Indian students who have secured at least 60% marks in the last held degree or certificate examination and pursuing engineering, master or law degrees. Selected students will get a stipend of ₹10000/- per month, subject to satisfactory performance, duly certified by their Supervisor/Mentor. The minimum duration of the internship shall be two months, extendable up to three months.

NIELIT Internship Training: NIELIT Daman provides this internship opportunity for Engineering and Polytechnic Diploma students. The duration of this internship is two weeks, and there are 30 seats in one batch. Three batches can be accommodated simultaneously. This internship scheme does not provide a stipend.

TEC Internship Scheme: The Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) is a technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). This internship scheme is for engineering students only. The minimum duration of the internship shall be six months, extendable up to a maximum of twelve months. Every intern will get a stipend of ₹15000/- per month on a pro-rata basis. On successful completion of the Internship and submission of the Report duly signed and accepted by the competent authority, a certificate shall be issued.