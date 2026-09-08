73 injured, airport, airbase, oil giant Aramco targeted: Inside the Houthi strike in Saudi Arabia

A Saudi Energy Ministry official source said specialised field teams were deployed to contain the fires, secure the facilities and assess the damage, Al Arabiya reported.

The attacks triggered fires at several sites and temporarily disrupted operations. Seventy-three people were injured.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted Saudi oil giant Aramco and other energy facilities in the Kingdom’s southern region early Tuesday, Saudi authorities said. Yemen has now claimed responsibility for the strikes.

Why are the Houthis escalating attacks against Saudi Arabia?

Why are the Houthis escalating attacks against Saudi Arabia?

What significant targets did the Houthis strike in Saudi Arabia recently?

What significant targets did the Houthis strike in Saudi Arabia recently?

The ministry said, “The needed measures will be taken to ensure the safety of the facilities and workers and the continuation of work according to the approved operational plans.”

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The Houthis targeted several sites in Saudi Arabia, including Abha International Airport, King Khalid air base and Aramco facilities in Abha and Jazan, Bloomberg reported, citing Houthi media outlet Ansarollah.

"The Terrorist Houthi Militia's senseless attacks, the latest of which targeted civilian and economic sites", resulted in "injuries to (73) civilians," the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition said in a statement. "The Command will also take all necessary measures and actions to respond to the sources of the threat and neutralise its danger."

Oil facilities in Jazan were also hit earlier on Monday. The city, home to a refinery with a capacity of about 4 lakh barrels per day, has remained shut since an earlier attack in July.

Last month, the Houthis claimed responsibility for two attacks in one week on the Jazan refining complex. Saudi authorities said one strike hit the refinery and caused a fire. The group also claimed an attack in July and has targeted Saudi-linked shipping in the Red Sea, including a supertanker last month.

Houthis threaten bigger operation The latest Saudi strikes came after the Houthis accused Riyadh on Monday of conducting airstrikes in Yemen. This included a deadly bombardment of a prison in Al-Hazm in the northern Al-Jawf province.

The attack on the jail killed 11 people and left 20 inmates missing beneath the rubble, Yemeni television channel Almasirah quoted Hassan Saboula, director-general of civil defence in Jawf province, as saying.

ALSO READ | Houthis accuse Saudi Arabia of a strike on a prison in northern Yemen, killing 7, including a child

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said Riyadh had taken "escalatory steps" by carrying out airstrikes on Yemen and warned that Houthi attacks would not go unanswered.

The Houthi military spokesperson said the group would announce in the coming hours a broad operation deep into Saudi territory, Reuters reported.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Malki described the latest escalation as "dangerous".

"The coalition will take all necessary operational measures to deter this terrorist militia and resolutely confront its hostile approach," he said.