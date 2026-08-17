3 arrested for abducting, gangraping minor girl in Assam: Police

Three people were arrested for gangraping a minor girl from the tribal community in Assam’s Chirang district, police said on Monday. One of the accused, a 20-year-old, sustained bullet injuries in a police encounter while trying to flee. (Representative file photo)

One of the accused, a 20-year-old, sustained bullet injuries in a police encounter while trying to flee.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chirang, Dhruba Bora, the accused, attacked police personnel during an investigation and attempted to flee when he was shot in the legs.

“He was taken to the site where the crime was committed, but he suddenly attacked the investigating officers. Despite repeated warnings, he continued the assault, following which a senior cop shot him in the legs,” Bora said.

According to him, the alleged incident took place on July 24, and the accused not only gang-raped the minor but also filmed the act to blackmail her.

“The matter came to light two days ago after one of the accused shared the video on social media, and the victim’s mother lodged a complaint at Runikhata Police Station on August 15,” the SSP said.

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According to police, a case was registered under Sections 70(2) (gang rape of a woman under eighteen years of age), 96 (procuration of a child), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Additionally, relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, were invoked for publishing sexually explicit content in electronic form, police said.

“Two of the accused were arrested within two hours of receiving the complaint, and the third person was arrested later the same day. They are undergoing questioning, and as part of the investigation, the prime accused was taken to crime scene on Sunday night when he attacked the police,” officials said.

According to the initial investigation, the 16-year-old girl was contacted by one of the accused via social media.

“As per the initial findings, the victim was contacted by one of the accused and gang-raped by the three men. We are investigating the matter further,” the SSP said.

“She stated that they threatened her with the video, and she did not reveal the ordeal to anyone out of fear. However, once the video went viral on social media, she disclosed everything to her mother, who later lodged a First Information Report (FIR),” officials said, adding that the minor girl’s statement has been recorded.

Police stated that the minor girl has undergone mandatory medical examinations, and key evidence, including the mobile phones of the three accused, has been seized as part of the investigation.