51,000 get govt job letters at Rozgar Mela; Modi urges citizen-first service

More than 51,000 young people received appointment letters for Union government jobs on Saturday at the 20th Rozgar Mela, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the new recruits to serve citizens with efficiency, honesty and a focus on public welfare. PM Modi urged over 51,000 new government recruits to work with efficiency and integrity as they received appointment letters at the 20th Rozgar Mela on Saturday. (DPR PMO)

The appointments were announced through video conferencing at programmes held simultaneously in 45 locations. The recruits will join Union government ministries and departments, including revenue and financial services, railways, home affairs, health and family welfare, and defence.

The latest round takes the total number of appointment letters issued through the Rozgar Mela initiative to about 12.75 lakh, according to the government. Modi congratulated the recruits and their families, crediting their achievement to both their hard work and their families’ sacrifices.

Modi linked the recruits’ entry into government service to the goal of making India a developed country by 2047, saying they would play an important role in building a developed and self-reliant India.

He said citizens’ confidence was the government’s real strength and that an employee’s conduct could shape how people experienced the state. Pensioners, students awaiting scholarships and farmers seeking benefits, he noted, often encounter the government through individual officials.

“Your behaviour, your consistency, your efficiency, your honesty” would determine that experience, Modi said, urging recruits to remove difficulties they or their families may have faced while accessing public services. He also asked them to consider young people’s aspirations in administrative decisions and remove barriers to innovation.

Modi placed the government’s employment push alongside efforts to prepare young Indians for a changing economy. He cited the National Education Policy, Skill India, the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and expanded apprenticeship opportunities as measures to align education and skills with industry requirements.

He highlighted the PM-SETU programme, under which 1,000 government industrial training institutes are being modernised with an investment of ₹60,000 crore and greater industry participation.

He also said half of India’s recognised startups are located in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, reflecting growing participation from smaller towns in entrepreneurship and job creation.

Modi said the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, with an allocation of about ₹1 lakh crore, would support new employment opportunities, including incentives of up to ₹15,000 for first-time workers. The scheme is expected to benefit around two crore young people entering the workforce for the first time.

He cited India’s 7.8% growth rate in the first quarter of the current financial year and an investment increase of about 12% as signs of economic momentum. He also referred to free trade agreements with around 40 countries, saying they could open markets and partnerships for Indian entrepreneurs and create new career opportunities.

Modi said adapting to technology and continuing to learn would be essential for improving public administration. Referring to Mission Karmayogi, he said more than 1.7 crore government employees had joined the Karmayogi platform, which offers programmes to upgrade skills and build familiarity with emerging technologies and systems.

The 20th Rozgar Mela therefore combined the expansion of employment opportunities with a call for more responsive administration. Modi urged the new employees to treat public service as national service and carry out their duties with efficiency, integrity and a citizen-first approach.