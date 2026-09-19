UK-returned graduate held in ‘ ₹1 crore ransom plot’ after boy's body found in SUV boot in Bengaluru

A suspected ₹1 crore ransom plot ended with the arrest of a UK-returned MTech graduate after the body of a 13-year-old boy was found in the boot of an SUV following a series of road accidents near Chikkajala in Bengaluru, police said. The accused was identified as Wala Bhaskar Reddy. (HT sourced)

Police identified the arrested man as Wala Bhaskar Reddy (28), who had recently joined an infrastructure company. His alleged associate, Edukondalu, a private school bus cleaner, is yet to be traced. Investigators suspect the duo planned to abduct the boy and demand ₹1 crore from his family.

The victim, M Prajwal, was a Class VIII student and was acquainted with Bhaskar as their families had previously lived near each other in Yelahanka. Police said there was no known dispute between the two families.

Investigators said Bhaskar approached Prajwal on Wednesday and persuaded him to accompany him in an SUV. He allegedly told the boy that they would go out to purchase firecrackers and also offered to teach him driving.

After taking Prajwal away from the residential area, Bhaskar and Edukondalu allegedly drove him to a secluded location. Police suspect the accused recorded a video of the boy while holding him captive, intending to use it to demand money from his family.

The investigation indicates that the boy was subsequently assaulted at two locations. Police allege that he was first struck with a wooden log and later taken to another isolated place, where he was attacked with hollow bricks. The injuries proved fatal.

Following the killing, the alleged accomplice left the area. Bhaskar then reportedly decided to take the body towards Nellore in Andhra Pradesh. He allegedly covered the body with a discarded mattress and concealed it in the vehicle’s boot.

The journey, however, came to an abrupt end after the SUV was involved in multiple collisions. Police said Bhaskar allegedly rammed the vehicle into an electricity pole before continuing towards Chikkajala. He later crashed into two parked cars near an apartment complex.

The noise attracted residents and security guards, who stopped Bhaskar and checked the vehicle. The boy’s body was subsequently found inside the boot, leading to police intervention.

North East division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) G K Mithun Kumar said the investigation had so far found no evidence of hostility between the accused’s family and the victim’s family.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the boy’s father, Manohar, and Bhaskar Reddy were neighbours for some years. There is no enmity between the two families, nor are they business rivals,” the DCP said.

He added that the accused allegedly exploited the boy’s interest in automobiles to gain his confidence. “The boy had a craze for cars and the accused took advantage of it and lured him, We have clues about absconded accused’s whereabouts and would nab him soon’’ Mithun added.

Police are questioning Bhaskar to establish the motive and reconstruct the events leading to the boy’s death. A search operation is underway to locate Edukondalu and determine his role in the crime.