Hardoi , A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district has accused her husband of biting off her nose during an argument, police said on Saturday. UP: Woman claims husband bit off her nose; in-laws allege she bit his private parts

Sadhana alleged that her husband, Deepak, attacked her on the head, bit off her nose, and threw it into a drain. She also claimed that her mother-in-law and father-in-law held her hands down during the attack.

Sadhana allegedly left her husband two and a half months ago to be with a lover. She returned unexpectedly on Thursday by jumping from a neighbour's roof into her husband's house, which ignited a dispute, police said.

SHO of Sandi police station Pushpraj stated that after her unexpected return, a confrontation occurred between the couple, during which Deepak assaulted her and bit off her nose.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police arrived at the scene and took both parties to the police station. Deepak was subsequently detained.

According to the police, Sadhana was initially taken to the Community Health Centre in Sandi and later referred to Hardoi Medical College for further treatment.

However, Deepak's family has made serious allegations against Sadhana. Deepak's mother claims Sadhana left with a local youth, who was also Deepak's friend, two and a half months ago. The matter was reported to the police, and a compromise was reached at that time.

According to Deepak's mother, Sadhana returned unexpectedly and attempted to take the children with her. This led to a dispute, during which Sadhana allegedly bit her husband's private parts and later injured herself by banging her head against the ground.

Sadhana and Deepak married about ten years ago and have three daughters aged eight, six, and three.

No formal complaint has been lodged by Sadhana so far, while a complaint has been filed by Deepak's mother, police said.

The police are investigating all the facts of the case.

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