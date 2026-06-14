Uganda national alleges gangrape, torture by 3 Liberian men in Kharar

A 26-year-old Uganda national has accused three Liberian men of drugging, gangraping and physically torturing her in confinement, over several days at multiple locations in Kharar before abandoning her in a semi-conscious condition near Darpan City. The accused have been identified as Mark Taryebay Wilson, Thomas Ha Garwo and Hashell Tarpeh alias Don. A case has been registered under Sections 70(1) (gang rape), 127(2) (wrongful confinement) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Mark Taryebay Wilson, Thomas Ha Garwo and Hashell Tarpeh alias Don. A case has been registered under Sections 70(1) (gang rape), 127(2) (wrongful confinement) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Police said Garwo was also found to be overstaying his visa.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ishan Singla said Wilson, a student at a private university in Mohali, has been arrested. “Investigation is on to trace and arrest the other accused,” he said.

According to the victim’s complaint, she had come to India on a medical visa for treatment and got acquainted with the accused in 2025 while living near Amayra Greens. She later moved into an apartment with them at Darpan Green, Kharar.

The woman alleged that Wilson mixed nicotine into a glass of lassi and gave it to her, causing her to lose consciousness. She told police that Wilson and Garwo then sexually assaulted her.

When she attempted to raise an alarm, the accused allegedly threatened her. As neighbours began complaining about noise from the apartment, they reportedly shifted her to another house behind a private school in Sahoran village.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was confined there for three days and subjected to repeated physical torture. She claimed the accused tied her on a balcony and poured hot candle wax on various parts of her body. She further alleged that whenever neighbours gathered after hearing her cries, the accused misled them and prevented her from seeking help.

The complainant also alleged that Tarpeh assaulted her during an attempt to escape. On May 8, the accused allegedly placed her in an autorickshaw and abandoned her near Darpan City before fleeing.

The woman later approached the police with the help of a social worker. Her statement was translated into Punjabi and recorded, following which the FIR was registered.

Assistant sub-inspector Lakhwinder Kaur is investigating the case.