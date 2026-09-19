Delhi airport’s third runway to reopen on September 20 after 7 months

Delhi airport’s third runway, which was shut for repairs for seven months, will reopen for operations from Sunday. Delhi airport’s third runway will resume operations Sunday after seven months of repair work, including resurfacing, pavement strengthening and lighting upgrades.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Aero-led consortium that manages and operates Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), on Saturday said that runway 11R/29L (commonly known as the third runway) will be operational from September 20 following the successful completion of its comprehensive rehabilitation programme and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

“The rehabilitation project, which commenced in February 2026, involved extensive strengthening and upgrade works aimed at enhancing operational safety, efficiency, resilience, and long-term capacity at one of India’s busiest aviation gateways,” a statement from DIAL read.

“The upgraded runway is now ready for operational use after undergoing all required inspections, validations, and regulatory clearances,” it added.

Since its commissioning in 2008, the runway had been in continuous service for 17 years. It has undergone regular maintenance, including minor rehabilitation in 2017.

Listing the work done on the third runway, DIAL said that as part of the rehabilitation programme, it completed major airside infrastructure enhancements, including runway resurfacing, permanent threshold displacement of runway 29L, construction of a new Rapid Exit Taxiway (RET Z1), upgrades to airfield ground lighting systems, pavement strengthening works, and associated civil and electrical infrastructure improvements.

“These enhancements are expected to improve runway efficiency, optimise aircraft movement, reduce runway occupancy time, and further strengthen operational reliability during varying weather conditions,” the Delhi airport operator said.

The work, it said, has been completed by closely working with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Air Traffic Control (ATC), airlines, and other stakeholders throughout the project.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of DIAL Pradeep Panicker said, “The recommissioning of Runway 11R/29L marks an important milestone in Delhi Airport’s continued journey towards building future-ready aviation infrastructure. The successful completion of this complex rehabilitation programme reflects our unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and passenger service. The upgraded runway, along with the new Rapid Exit Taxiway and enhanced navigation and lighting systems, will further strengthen Delhi Airport’s capacity and resilience while supporting the growing aviation needs of the country.”

The recommissioned runway is expected to play a significant role in supporting Delhi airport’s operational efficiency and future traffic growth while ensuring compliance with global aviation safety and infrastructure standards.