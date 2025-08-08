Sydney Sweeney is worth $40 million; Kevin Costner made more with just Yellowstone. How much John Dutton role earned him

Sydney Sweeney seems to have everyone's attention right now, and the Euphoria actor is well on her way of becoming the talk of Hollywood – with her looks, her roles, and now the American Eagle ad, which has thrust her into controversy over allegedly promoting eugenics. Kevin Costner plays the role of John Dutton in Yellowstone. (Getty Images via AFP)

Sweeney, branching out into other ventures like her own lingerie brand, is among the most popular faces at the moment, and her net worth is estimated to be a whopping $40 million as of 2025, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Interestingly, Hollywood star Kevin Costner made more than that with just his role in Yellowstone. Before we get into how much Costner actually made from the Taylor Sheridan show, here's a brief overview of his role.

Kevin Costner's role in Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone

Kevin Costner plays the role of John Dutton in Yellowstone. Dutton is a Montana rancher, and the patriarch of the family. He's been a mainstay in Yellowstone across seasons, until Costner exited the show in Season 5 to pursue his own Western dreams with Horizon – where Costner is both actor and director.

During his time on Sheridan's show, Costner has appeared in around 47 episodes. The series, across five seasons, has 53 episodes out.

How much Kevin Costner made from Yellowstone?

Kevin Costner was making a cool half a million or $500,000 per episode, when Yellowstone first aired in 2018. However, with the show's popularity, his pay also went up, and by Season 5, Costner was pocketing a whopping $1.3 million per episode.

The actor shared that he was set to receive $12 million for each part of Season 5, and reportedly got $19.2 million for the fifth season alone, as per Cosmopolitan.

Now, let us take a look at the number of episodes across Yellowstone seasons to get an idea of Costner's earnings.

Season 1 has nine episodes, Season 2 has 10, as does Season 3, while Seasons 4 and 5 have 10 and 14 episodes respectively. Costner appeared in eight episodes of Season 5.

Thus, if he was making $500,000 per episode in the initial seasons, one might assume his earnings for Seasons 1 and 2 to be $9.5 million for 19 episodes.

Costner renegotiated his deal from a three-season appearance to a seven-season one. If one were to assume that he made $500,000 in the third season too, then Costner's total earnings up to Season 3 would be $14.5 million.

At $1.3 million per episode for Seasons 4 and 5, he would make a total of $33.6 million. Thus, if Costner's total Yellowstone earnings were to be considered, he has made a whopping $48.1 million from the series alone! '

That is $8.1 million more than Sweeney's total net worth. In contrast, Costner, who has appeared in movies like The Bodyguard and Dances With the Wolves is worth $250 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.