Sydney Sweeney heckled at premiere of Americana over ‘racist’ American Eagle ad; Internet thinks she ‘does not care’

Actor Sydney Sweeney has had quite the last few days. What was intended as a revamp of American Eagle with an advertising campaign for their jeans soon snowballed into criticism for pointing out the blonde-haired, blue-eyed actor has ‘good jeans’ (which many thought meant genes). Sydney caught flak for it online and, in a video shared by TMZ, was heckled at the premiere of her upcoming film, Americana, recently. Sydney Sweeney at a special screening for the film Americana in Los Angeles, California. (REUTERS)

Sydney Sweeney heckled at Americana premiere

Sydney attended the premiere of Americana dressed in a pale yellow outfit. As she stepped out of her SUV, a woman could be heard shouting, “Stop the ad, that is being racist.” The actor and her team looked unbothered as she made her way into the event while maintaining her cool.

Redditors did not like that she looked as unbothered as she did, writing comments like, “The girl does NOT care,” and “She is loving all of this attention, she strikes me as the type who believes all press is good press. She’s just happy people are talking about her, which is sad.” One even wrote, “Ngl this is maybe the funniest way someone's career could implode lol.”

Fans defend Sydney Sweeney

Sydney’s fans, however, were ready to defend her on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. One fan wrote, “Get a job. Stay away from her.” Another fan commented, “This is not acceptable at all.” An X user wrote, “yall are doing too much… put this energy into the real problems.” One joked, “Jeans stealing the spotlight again.”

American Eagle also came to Sydney’s defence, writing in a statement on their Instagram that the ad “is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.” US President Donald Trump supported her by calling it the ‘hottest’ ad out there and writing on Truth Social, “Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the “HOTTEST” ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are “flying off the shelves.” Go get ‘em Sydney!”