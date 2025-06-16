Kevin Costner on his retirement plans: ‘I don’t even think about…’

Kevin Costner, 70, is showing no signs of slowing down. He is already looking ahead to his next creative endeavor. In a recent interview with People, the Yellowstone star made it clear that retirement isn't on his radar. “I don’t even think about retiring, because I’ll just move to the next thing that captures my imagination,” Costner said. Kevin Costner advocates for a shift in American education to emphasize history over math, believing that understanding one's origins is crucial. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The veteran actor and filmmaker emphasized that his decisions aren’t dictated by others. “Imagination is what determines what I do, not a boss. I think we’re all different and we have different things happening for us,” he explained.

Reflecting on his career, Costner acknowledged a mix of fortune and effort. “I’ve felt really lucky in my life. I’d like to think that I worked for all of it, but not everybody can live by the same blueprint.”

A quick look at Kevin Costner’s career

Kevin Costner’s career, spanning over four decades, has been marked by iconic roles and bold directorial ventures. He rose to stardom in the late 1980s with hits like The Untouchables and Bull Durham, but it was Dances with Wolves, which he directed and starred in, that won him two Academy Awards and cemented his legacy.

In recent years, Costner has captivated audiences with his role as John Dutton in the hit series Yellowstone. Costner shows no signs of slowing down. He recently launched his passion project, Horizon: An American Saga, a multi-part Western epic he directs and stars in.

Kevin Costner’s personal life

Born in California in 1955, Kevin Costner has been married twice. He shares three children, Annie, Lily and Joe, with his first wife, Cindy Silva. He also has a son, Liam, from a previous relationship with Bridget Rooney. Costner later married Christine Baumgartner, with whom he has three children: Cayden, Hayes and Grace. The couple divorced in 2024.

FAQs

1 Why is Kevin Costner quitting Yellowstone?

In a June 2024 interview with People magazine, Kevin Costner revealed that Yellowstone was originally pitched as a one-season project. While he expressed deep appreciation for his time on the show, he ultimately stepped away because the filming schedule became too demanding and interfered with other creative pursuits.

2 Is Kevin Costner planning to retire?

No, Kevin Costner has no plans to retire. He says imagination drives his next steps, not deadlines or expectations.

3 What is Kevin Costner’s latest project?

Costner is currently focused on Horizon: An American Saga, a multi-part Western film series.

4 How many children does Kevin Costner have?

Kevin Costner has seven children: three with his first wife, Cindy Silva, one with Bridget Rooney, and three with his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner.