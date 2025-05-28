Yellowstone star Kevin Costner believes THIS particular change can actually help Americans

Kevin Costner wants to see a change in the way America educates its children. While sitting with the Associated Press, the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker expressed, “I wish we would have a giant shift in education where history dominated more than math.” Kevin Costner advocates for a shift in American education to emphasize history over math, believing that understanding one's origins is crucial. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“The people that are really good at math, they're going to search out math anyway — cause that's who they are, they're just built that way.”

What matters, he said, is “Everybody can understand where they come from.”

Costner, who has often explored American themes in his work, from the frontier in Dances With Wolves to Field of Dreams, graduated from Cal State Fullerton in 1978 with a degree in business administration.

He later returned to the campus in 2007 to speak with students. “You’ll need to listen to your inner voice,” he told them. “There’s no blueprint for success ... What’s really interesting is how you’re going to do it.”

Kevin Costner thinks filmmaking is not political

The Yellowstone star has largely avoided politics. Earlier this year, he attended a Super Bowl party in New Orleans, and in an interview with Fox News around that time, he stressed that filmmaking has “nothing to do with politics.”

Instead, “I think you make the best movie you can for an audience and understand that… you have a chance. Every so often you have a chance to do something meaningful. And sometimes it's just pure fun. Movies don't have to be important, but they have to have an audience in mind.”

Costner also pushed back against the idea that politics should influence the moviegoing experience, saying, “It’s got nothing to do with politics. It’s about the people sitting in the dark.”

“Movies — when at their best — are really about moments we’ll never, ever forget,” The Highwaymen star believes.