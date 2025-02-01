Kevin Costner felt ‘sucker punched’ as ex-wife Christine Baumgartner gets engaged with his old pal

Kevin Costner reportedly felt “sucker punched” after learning that his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, is engaged to financier Josh Connor—a man he once considered a friend. Kevin Costner attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 15th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Daily Mail reported that the 49-year-old businessman proposed to Baumgartner during an intimate dinner earlier this week, nearly a year after her divorce from Costner was finalized.

“Kevin said he felt sucker-punched when his kids told him about the marriage proposal,” an insider told Daily Mail. “He said he would have preferred to have heard it straight from Christine, but either way, it still feels like a betrayal even after all this time.”

ALSO READ| Amid Jennifer Lopez rumours, Kevin Costner indirectly quashes romantic connection

“He just celebrated his birthday, thank God they waited at least a week to make the announcement.”

“Kevin will do what he always does, and that's focus on his kids and his work. He's premiering Horizon 2 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, his docuseries is coming out soon, and he's got his music and, of course, his best friend Bobby,” the insider added.

Who is Bobby? Costner's beloved English Boxhead Lab

Bobby, Costner’s beloved one-year-old English Boxhead Lab, has been a source of comfort throughout this period. “Thank God for that dog, he's been there with Kevin through it all, bringing him and the kids so much joy. Kevin was bragging about Bobby being on the cover of Dogue Magazine and how he's a celebrity in his own right.”

“As far as dating, Kevin said it's just not a priority right now. He said he's not opposed to it, and if it happens, it happens,” the source further told Daily Mail.

Baumgartner was first linked to Connor, who was previously their neighbour, in July 2023 when they were spotted vacationing in Hawaii. Their romance was officially confirmed in January 2024.

ALSO READ| Yellowstone star Kevin Costner shares he doesn’t want his wife or kids watching the series. Here's exactly why

Meanwhile, The Yellowstone star recently announced a new television project, Yellowstone to Yosemite, on FoxNation, a streaming service owned by Fox News.

The series, premiering on February 8, will follow Costner as he retraces the historic Yosemite expedition undertaken by President Theodore Roosevelt and naturalist John Muir in 1903.