Amid Jennifer Lopez rumours, Kevin Costner indirectly quashes romantic connection

Yellowstone icon Kevin Costner became the tabloids’ latest obsession after the Hollywood hotshot was spotted with Jennifer Lopez at an Aspen bar in Colorado in December. Speculations have since blown out of control about the superstars possibly finding love in each other following their respective splits from exes Christine Baumgartner and Ben Affleck, respectively. In December 2024, Jennifer Lopez was spotted enjoying drinks with Kevin Costner.

Closer Online’s sources revealed earlier this month that the duo no one expected has been “talking pretty much every day” since their last public meet-up, and the “plan is to get together for dinner in the next couple of weeks when their schedules line up.” It was also rumoured that the 69-year-old Horizon actor made sure to send Lopez a “huge bouquet of her favourite flowers with a little handwritten note along with a magnum of champagne.”

Also read | The Traitors US: ‘Craziest traitor reveal,' yet Tom Sandoval is still there; when to expect Season 3 Episode 5?

Source denies romantic links ahead of Kevin Costner's birthday

In a few hours, the two-time Oscar winner is all set to hit an age milestone, celebrating his 70th birthday on Saturday, January 18. As he prepares for the same, news sources have seemingly nipped any and all romances attached to him in the bud. Kevin Costner finalised his divorce from his ex-wife Christine in February 2024, and his family otherwise includes seven children: Annie, 40, Lily, 38, Joe, 36, Liam, 28, Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14.

As of late, a source told PEOPLE the Yellowstone star is “in a good place and having fun with his family and friends.” Their side of the story insists that Costner is not pursuing any romantic ends with Jennifer Lopez – or anyone else for that matter.

“He is not seriously involved with anyone and not necessarily looking for anything more than that right now,” the source added. As for who’s been keeping him company lately, the insider said that his kids and dog have been a soft corner for these past months. Describing the actor as “old-school in his thinking” in some ways, they added, “He has a lot of interests and loves being busy when he is in that mode.”

Also read | Blackpink's Rose breaks silence on Jaden Smith dating rumours when confronted about ‘toxic ex’ viral theory

JLo-Kevin Costner not an item?

Previous reports linking Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner suggested that they have a lot in common, and even though things are fairly new between them, they “immediately bonded” over their Hollywood passions.

Those speaking from JLo’s side claimed that her inner “hopeless romantic” finds a good match in Costner, who is “the type of old school romantic that would write and produce a movie for them to star in together.”

Neither side has officially confirmed their latest relationship status.