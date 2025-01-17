The Traitors US: ‘Craziest traitor reveal,' yet Tom Sandoval is still there; when to expect Season 3 Episode 5?

Think: reality TV royalty from Real Housewives, RuPaul's Drag Race, Vanderpump Rules, Survivor, Bachelorette, Big Brother, Selling Sunset and more. Now, put them all across the table from each other. That's The Traitors for you! Returning with a whopping three-episode premiere earlier this month, Season 3 of the US edition of the cut-throat competition is already moving on to its fifth offering next week. The Traitors US Season 3 episodes premiere every Thursday on Peacock.

The Traitors US Season 3 Episode 4 dropped on January 16, continuing the high-stakes race for a $250,000 cash prize. In an ancient castle in the Scottish Highlands, entertainment icon Alan Cumming, the host and the producer, walks out in a new Scotland-inspired attire each time around. Starting off with the original 21 contestants, the show introduced two surprise additions, welcoming Wes Bergmann and Derrick Levasseur.

With Faithful and Traitors going at each other, Dorinda Medley, Chanel Ayan, Tony Vlachos and Wells Adams were dropped from the roster early on. Come Episode 4, even Traitors weren't immune to betrayal. Ironically, Survivor winner Jeremy Collins was the third person to be “murdered” this season. Plus, RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bob The Drag Queen was the first traitor to be banished by the faithful.

Here's what we know from the previous episode.

The Traitors US Season 3 Episode 4 reactions

Dylan Efron and Bob the Drag Queen's crossfire ultimately threw heat at the former’s famous actor brother Zac Efron, going something like:

Dylan: “I grew up with an actor.”

Bob the Drag Queen: “Not a good one.”

The development has had the audience audibly gasping since the episode dropped.

Several tweets were all about Tom Sandoval still making it out alive despite embodying the “always two steps behind” energy. Floating memes around, X users lamented, “Dorinda gone… Chanel gone… Tony gone… Jeremy gone… oh my god" and “yet Tom Sandoval is still there.”

Another Traitors loyalist wrote online, “That was the WILDEST, most INSANE, severely GAGGING #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUS episode EVER. I hated it and I loved it alllllll at the same time! Boston Rob count your f***ing days…but also WOW. F***ing ruthless. THIS IS HOW YOU PLAY!!!!” Ultimately, Boston Rob and Bob the Drag Queen’s showdown had many viewers, as the internet calls it, “gagging.”

Many were on their knees, praising Rob: “The way Rob didn't hesitate ONE BIT when Bob the Drag Queen threw him under the bus basically shows how Rob is always calculating and it's great to witness.” Someone else chimed in, “Rob you can't even deny it Rob was impressive tonight that "you're not" sent chills down my spine.”

Ultimately, the Drag Race winner was banished from the grounds in “one of the craziest traitor reveals”: “I SWORE TO GOD!!!….and that was a lie cause I don’t believe in God.”

A significant share of the show’s viewership is currently riding on the Carolyn Wiger bandwagon, seeing that the Survivor alum has slipped past four episodes without once drawing suspicion. An X user added, “These traitors stay ignoring carolyn but mark my words she’ll be the last traitor left.”

With the crazy shenanigans of Episode 4 done and dusted, we’re all set for the fifth offering of drama and high-stakes competition!

The Traitors US Season 2 Episode 5 release date & where to watch

The fifth season of the ongoing Traitors US season will premiere on Peacock on Thursday, January 23 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. All episodes will be out weekly until the Season 3 finale and the reunion in March 2025.