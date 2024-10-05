Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval flaunt bromance after a history of betrayal amid Cartwright divorce: ‘I love him’

Jax Taylor, the former Vanderpump Rules star amid the fallout from his own divorce, has found an unlikely confidant in his estranged co-star, Tom Sandoval. Despite their history of feuds and betrayals, Taylor has opened up about how Sandoval has become his "best friend" during this difficult time. Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval(Bravo, Getty Images)

As he grapples with the challenges of his divorce from Brittany Cartwright where he accidentally revealed never being ‘legally married’, Taylor has revealed that Sandoval has been checking in on him "more than anybody."

Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval are ‘best friends’ again

During the latest episode of his podcast, When Reality Hits, recorded solo on October 3, Taylor shared that he and Sandoval have rekindled their friendship. Taylor opened up about Sandoval’s unexpected support following his recent mental health treatment after a listener queried about it. You’re going to be shocked, but Tom has reached out to me more than anyone else,” he shared, noting that they now chat three to four times a week.

Admitting that people are going to be ‘shocked’ following this confession, Taylor added, “I have been hanging out with him a little bit more lately.”

“He was just checking on me. … I was shocked because I [hadn’t] heard from Tom in a long time,” the Bravo star claimed. Later, with a smile in his voice, he added, “I love Tom, and I will always love him, no matter what.” Their bond appears stronger than ever.

The Vanderpump Rules star talked about how Sandoval, still dealing with the fallout from his own “Scandoval” scandal, often visits the bar to sing karaoke. “He’s currently on tour, but I recently spent some time with him and his parents, and it was wonderful to catch up.

Jax Taylor defends Tom Sandoval amid Scandoval

One major scandal that rocked the Bravo universe was Tom Sandoval's affair with Levis, Ariana Madix's best friend. Recently, Jax Taylor criticised Sandoval for his response to the fallout from the cheating incident. “I want to make it clear: I didn’t confront Tom Sandoval about the cheating; that’s not what it was about. Everyone on the show has cheated,” Taylor told Us Weekly in March 2024. “My issue was with how Sandoval handled the aftermath. He didn’t own up to it; instead, he deflected blame onto Tom Schwartz, who ended up taking the heat.”

His remarks followed his announcement of separation from Cartwright, 35. Cartwright filed for divorce in August.

Earlier he defended his rekindled bestie’s controversy and said, “I can't even comprehend what he's gone through. That Scandoval thing was nationwide. And regardless of how you feel about Tom Sandoval, you gotta remember what he went through.”

Why Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval stopped being friends?

Marred by multiple incidents, the fluctuating friendship between Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval has been a central focus throughout the first eight seasons of Vanderpump Rules. Their long-standing bond initially faced strain when Jax exited the show.

In Season 2, Taykir admitted to sleeping with Kristen Doute, Tom's girlfriend at the time. While Tom eventually forgave his bestie, their friendship remained confusing.

Another major blow to their relationship came when Jax demoted Tom from best man to a groomsman for his wedding. However, they were able to reconcile and restore their friendship.

The ninth season marked a drastic shift in their dynamics as distance and changing priorities began to take a toll. While Jax has never explicitly stated his hatred for Tom, he has acknowledged that they are not on the same page. A further falling out occurred when Tom's infidelity with Ariana became public. Jax openly criticised Sandoval for his treatment of Ariana.

In a past interview, Tom acknowledged that they are at different points in their lives but expressed a desire to maintain a friendly relationship, even if they don't see each other often.