Menendez Brothers documentary creators react to case updates after Kim Kardashian advocates for ‘freedom’

The creators of the upcoming Menendez Brothers documentary are reacting to the new case updates after working on the project for 4 long years. Netflix recently announced the release of the documentary featuring Erik and Lyle Menendez, who will discuss the infamous double murder that led to their life sentences in 1996. Erik and Lyle Menendez standing in front of their home in Beverly Hills(Pic- Kim Kardashian's Instagram)

The reaction follows the success of Netflix’s scripted series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Additionally, Kim Kardashian who has remained a vocal supporter of the brothers, reportedly visited them in prison and published a viral op-ed advocating for their freedom.

Menendez Brothers case update

On October 3, 2024, George Gascón, the District Attorney for Los Angeles County, said he was going to take another look at the case of the Menendez brothers. He pointed out two new things they're checking out before their court hearing next month, according to CBS.

Also read: Justin Bieber gets ‘warned’ by Diddy in old video: Keep quiet ‘about the things you did with…'

This review follows a habeas corpus petition filed in 2023 and could open the possibility of a new trial, lighter sentences, or even them getting out. In the end, it's the judge's call on whether to overturn the brothers' convictions. Gascón is also looking into new evidence suggesting that the brothers were allegedly molested by their father, and Murphy may consider extending the season.

Menendez Brothers’ documentary producers react

Speaking to Hollywood Reporter about the case update, which might introduce new changes in the documentary that has been in the works for almost four years ahead of its October release, Ross Dinerstein and Rebecca Evans of Campfire Studios said they are excited about the new developments. Having interviewed Lyle and Erik resulted in more than 20 hours of audio interviews conducted from prison, the producers were asked if they had ever experienced seeing “this sort of explosion in the news the week of the premiere.”

Also read: Trump jokes about dead firefighter’s widow in leaked recording after Butler rally tragedy: ‘I handed her…’

“I mean no, we haven’t,” Dinerstein said. “We’re excited for it to come out. I wish we could drop it today. We’ve worked on this for almost four years. We’re really proud of it. So many people have reached out about it, to ask when it’s coming out. And Netflix has already done such a great job promoting it on the service,” he told HR.

Evans added how they look forward to viewers forming their own conclusions based on the documentary's content.

The question asked about whether the producers anticipated any developments in the Menendez case coinciding with the documentary's premiere. Rebecca Evans responded that they were unaware of any press conferences or new information but were aware of the November hearing date. “The habeas was filed in 2023, and so for us, when we were making the documentary, we felt like, we’re not here to litigate a case. We’re not here to present evidence, or new evidence in that way, alongside the attorneys,” Evans said.

She clarified that the documentary's purpose was not to litigate the case or present new evidence but to share their research on the events as they unfolded historically, emphasising that recent developments didn’t change their perspective on the past.

Kim Kardashian calls for the Mendez brothers' freedom

"It’s time for the Menendez brothers to be freed,” The Kardashian star penned an essay this week published by NBC and advocated for the freedom of the brothers. “The American Horror Story actress continued: "We are all products of our experiences. They shape who we were, who we are, and who we will be. Physiologically and psychologically, time changes us, and I doubt anyone would claim to be the same person they were at 18,” she said.

In the article, she spoke about the brothers' situation pointing towards the sexual abuse claims, and asked the people in charge to think again about giving the brothers life sentences. She says the punishment was way too severe for what they did. “ You think you know the story of Lyle and Erik Menendez. I certainly thought I did."