Trump jokes about dead firefighter’s widow in leaked recording after Butler rally tragedy: ‘I handed her…’

Donald Trump was heard making a controversial joke about the widow of firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed during a shooting at his Butler, Pennsylvania rally in an alleged leaked audio recording. The Guardian reported, how the Republican nominee recounted his conversation with Comperatore’s wife during a private dinner on August 10 in Aspen, where he handed her a monetary gift. Trump showed the audience what he claimed to be a million-dollar cheque for Comperatore's family as well as for the two victims who were seriously injured in the incident.(X)

He then went on to make an inappropriate remark about the situation. The dinner, which featured several high-profile attendees, has drawn backlash.

Trump jokes about Corey Comperatore and his wife

On July 13, Donald Trump was addressing a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when he became the target of a failed assassination attempt, which was aborted at the last minute by the Secret Service.

While the former president was unharmed, the rally tragically saw the loss of a brave firefighter who was shot dead after diving to protect his family as Thomas Crooks opened fire. The 12 min recording obtained by The Guardian was from a dinner held at the $38 million home of art collectors and investors John and Amy Phelan on August 10 in Aspen, Colorado.

“So they’re going to get millions of dollars but the woman, the wife, this beautiful woman, I handed her the check—we handed her the check,” the Republican party candidate said recalling his meeting with Helen Comperatore. “and she said, ‘This is so nice, and I appreciate it, but I’d much rather have my husband.’ Now I know some of the women in this room wouldn’t say the same. "

He quipped, "I know at least four couples. There are four couples, Governor [Abbott], that I know and you’re not one of them. At least four couples here would have been thrilled, actually.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Steve Wynn, and billionaire Thomas Peterffy were among the guests at the event, which required couples to contribute $500,000 to join the host committee or at least $25,000 to attend.

Trump ranted about migrants

During the dinner attended by approximately 100 guests, with Trump arriving in his private jet at the venue previously owned by Jeffrey Epstein, The Guardian reported that the former president unleashed a profanity-laden tirade against undocumented migrants, a topic he never forgets to bring up, especially in the days leading up to the November presidential election.

He criticised certain politically savvy leaders for allegedly planning the entry of convicted criminals into the U.S. to undermine the country. Trump also recounted an alleged false incident involving over 20 individuals who traveled to the U.S. after being released from prison in a Central African nation.

“We said, ‘Where do you come from?’ They said, ‘Prison.’ ‘What did you do?’ ‘None of your f---ing business what we did,’” he reportedly narrated an exchange between an alleged migrant and an unnamed official. “You know why? Because they’re murderers.”

In the recording, Trump appeared to acknowledge that he may have gone too far with his language, stating, “I hate to use that foul language.” He then characterized the individuals entering the U.S. as tough, mentioning they were coming from various regions, including Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia, suggesting they were worse than American criminals.