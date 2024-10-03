Jax Taylor reveals he never ‘legally’ married Brittany Cartwright; hands over full child custody

Jax Taylor has dropped a bombshell about his marriage to Brittany Cartwright, in a twist no one saw coming. Days after announcing their separation and divorce, the former Vanderpump Rules star is now claiming that the couple’s highly publicized wedding wasn’t legally binding. In addition, Jax has also handed full custody of their son, Cruz, to Brittany after she requested it in court. Reportedly, this is the second wedding from the show to be revealed as not legally valid. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright divorce(Brittany Cartwright Cauchi/Instagram)

Jax Taylor claims never actually married Brittany

The Vanderpump Rules couple, who tied the knot in 2019, shocked fans this year by announcing their split. According to new court documents obtained by Page Six, while requesting the dissolution of their marriage, Jax Taylor indicated that he and Brittany Cartwright, 35, were never legally married.

Despite the lavish wedding aired on TV, the legal paperwork seems to have fallen through. Taylor filed the documents in person at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County this September.

Earlier filings obtained by PEOPLE, also revealed that Cartwright requested legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old son, Cruz, while allowing Taylor visitation rights. Additionally, she then asked the court to terminate spousal support for both parties.

Jax Taylor hands over full custody of son to Brittany

After nearly five years together, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright had been struggling through a turbulent relationship for some time. Last month, Jax sought mental health treatment, later disclosing that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD. Despite welcoming their son two years after their marriage, the couple is now focused on co-parenting. In newly filed court documents, Jax has even agreed to give full custody of their child to Brittany.

Earlier on Tuesday, Brittany in a conversation with E! Even gave an update about their relationship post-split and how they are dividing their time with their kid. “We’re OK,” she told the outlet. “It is what it is. … Obviously we’re both going to put [Cruz] first. It’s going to be fine no matter what because we both love him so much.

“Even if Jax and I are fighting, it’s not going to ever come between Cruz,” she added. “It’s never going to be a thing.”

Jax and Brittany’s divorce

The couple first crossed paths in 2015, and Jax quickly managed to convince Brittany to come on Vanderpump Rules for its fourth season, which was broadcasted that year. Following her Bravo debut, their relationship blossomed in the public eye. In February 2024, Brittany announced her separation from Jax and they got married in 2019.

In February 2024, Brittany let everyone know she was breaking up with Jax. She went ahead and got a divorce in August, seven months after they split up. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup.

"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," Cartwright said at the time. “I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because our life is definitely — we’ve shared so much of our life with you guys. So, I feel like ... I don’t want to seem like I’m lying or anything like that so I think it’s important for me to say this.”

“Marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” she added.