Jax Taylor shares his mental health struggles and diagnoses on social media: ‘I recently learned…’

Jax Taylor who was earlier reported to check into a mental health facility shared reports of diagnosis on his social media on Monday. The reality TV star revealed that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. The news of his diagnosis comes on the heels of his divorce from Brittany Cartwright. Jax Taylor reveals his diagnosis of bipolar disorder and PTSD,(@mrjaxtaylor/Instagram)

Jax Taylor shares his diagnosis with followers

The Vanderpump Rules star shared a post on Instagram where he shared about his diagnosis. He wrote, “A little over a month ago, I checked into an intensive inpatient treatment facility scared of the unknown and what I would find out about myself. After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD.”

Taylor continued, “ It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I’ve come home to my son with a new found sense of peace. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday. Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it.” He shared a 3-year-old son with his estranged wife, Cruz.

He concluded his thoughts with a gratitude note for everyone who has shown their love and support to him during this tough time. He wrote, “Thank you everyone who has reached out in support and who also shared their own personal struggles with me. Your messages have helped me more than you know.”

Taylor’s motivation to attend the mental health facility was his son, as reported by Page Six. The Valley star spent most of his August in the healthcare facility.

Taylor and Cartwright’s divorce

On one of the episodes of their podcast, When Reality Hits, hosted by both Cartwright and Taylor, the latter revealed that he met an amazing doctor at his sports bar, Jax’s Studio City. He explained, “And I went in there, and I literally just broke down. I’m like, ‘This is what’s wrong with me, and this is what I’m doing, and this is who I’m attacking. And I have serious, serious anger issues, and I have a child, and I don’t want him to see me act like that.'”

Cartwright added they were willing to “exhaust” all options before the divorce. However, ended up filing for a divorce and full legal and physical custody of their son. In The Valley Season 1 finale episode, Cartwright told her co-stars that Taylor would become “mean as a f**king snake” while fighting off a hangover.