Blackpink's Rose breaks silence on Jaden Smith dating rumours when confronted about ‘toxic ex’ viral theory

BLACKPINK Rose’s dating history has been under the microscope since she released her latest album “rosie.” Fans have been racing behind the K-pop star, speculating who could be the “toxic (ex) till the end,” as highlighted in her leading track especially since the starlet previously confessed that the album was inspired by real-life experiences. As more and more celebrity names are poured into the rumour pool, with the Internet obsessing over Rose’s mystery man, American rapper and actor Jaden Smith was also dragged into the conversation. Taking the Vanity Fair lie detector test, BLACKPINK's Rose confirmed that Jaden Smith was a "good friend," but they've never dated.(YouTube / X)

Also read | Love Island USA's Hannah Smith slapped with terroristic threats criminal charges following Atlanta arrest

BLACKPINK's Rose takes a lie detector test

On January 16, the BLACKPINK member, currently working out a solo journey, took Vanity Fair’s infamous lie detector test, spilling the truth (to some extent) about the “toxic ex” alluded to in the song “toxic till the end.”

When directly confronted about whether Jaden Smith was the inspiration for the song, she was quick to quash the rumours. Snickering at the question, she said, “No, it’s not about Jaden Smith. He’s a good friend though. Hi, Jaden. Miss you a lot.” The polygraph expert confirmed that she was telling the truth. The next question from there on was: “Have you ever dated Jaden Smith?” to which she again apparently truthfully said no. (Watch here)

Rose and Jaden Smith's dating rumours started swirling after she released her 2024 studio album ‘rosie’

The Karate Kid actor and his sibling, Willow Smith, have long shared a heartfelt friendship with the BLACKPINK members. They were once even pictured with the girls at Coachella, having interacted on several other occasions as well. The rumour mill has long been working overtime to uncover Rose’s romantic past.

Even though the beloved songstress has been candid about the burdens of toxic relationships, she’s never outed the identity of people she’s dated in the past. Shedding more light on the creative inspirations behind her album “rosie,” she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music Radio, “I would actually look at it and be like, ‘Oh my god, this was when I was going through the worst time of my life.’ I would be like, ‘I remember that tour, I had the biggest fight…you know…with the ex. I look so good considering how heartbroken I was.’”

Also read | When the Phone Rings: How Yoo Yeon Seok landed his role after Mun Ka Young K-drama; another Chae Soo Bin collab demanded

As a self-proclaimed “relationship-er,” who is “very serious about dating,” admitted that she does "not want to give credit to the person” but addresses her relationships musically because she “needed to get it off my chest.”

BLACKPINK's Rose has also been linked to…

In addition to being entangled in dating rumours with Jaden Smith, Rose’s name has previously also been associated with actor Kang Dong Won, Gossip Girl actor Evan Mock - who co-starred in the “toxic till the end” video, her hit single APT’s collaborator Bruno Mars, LANY’s Paul Klein and skateboarding coach Jason Choi.