Blackpink's Rose dating actor Kang Dong Won? Her agency reacts

Blackpink's Rose's agency YG Entertainment responded to her dating rumours with actor Kang Dong Won. It comes after the agency announced strong legal actions against those accusing Rose of drug abuse after a photo of her at a private party went viral. It also sparked dating rumours between Rose and Kang Dong Won. Also read: Blackpink's agency reacts to rumours of drug abuse against Rose Blackpink member Rose and actor Kang Dong Won attended a party recently.

Reacting to dating speculations, the agency in a new statement, as quoted by Soompi, said, “This is YG Entertainment. Previously, we conveyed earlier that it is not possible to confirm the artist’s personal matter in regards to Rosé, but we inform you once again as indiscriminate speculation has continued. We reveal that the dating rumors reported today regarding Rosé are not true, and we would be grateful if you could help so that information different from the facts is not circulated.”

The dating rumours began when Rose and Kang Dong Won were spotted in a photo shared by former Burberry chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci. It was a group photo with several notable people in attendance as they all seemingly gathered for a private party at Riccardo's house.

The photo also let many believe that drugs were seen in the background of the photo. Soon after it was taken down by Riccardo. However, it had gone viral online already.

Regarding the claims of drug abuse, YG Entertainment had said, "This is YG Entertainment. We reveal that the rumors associated with BLACKPINK’s Rosé that are spreading on various online communities, social media, etc. are clear false information. We are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of and defame our agency artist. We are currently monitoring those who created and spread the rumors, and will take strong legal action in the future without any leniency or settlement.”

Kang Dong Won made his TV debut in 2003 with K-drama Country Princess. He is best known for Temptation of Wolves. Meanwhile, Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose recently performed at Coachella 2023 and made history by headlining the second day of the music festival.

