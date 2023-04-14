Blackpink's agency reacts to rumours of drug abuse against Rose: 'We are taking legal action '

Blackpink's agency YG Entertainment issued a statement for those spreading ‘false’ rumours regarding member Rose. Recently rumours of drug abuse against Rose surfaced online. Her agency rubbished all claims and announced strong legal action in response. Also read: Blackpink is set to encore ‘Born Pink’ world tour to L.A. and San Francisco Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose.

Rose landed in controversy when former Burberry chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci posted photos with her online. Their photo sparked several rumours, including claims of drugs in the background of the photo. Riccardo has deleted the post.

In a new statement, as quoted by Soompi, YG Entertainment said, “This is YG Entertainment. We reveal that the rumors associated with BLACKPINK’s Rosé that are spreading on various online communities, social media, etc. are clear false information. We are taking legal action against acts that violate the human rights of and defame our agency artist. We are currently monitoring those who created and spread the rumors, and will take strong legal action in the future without any leniency or settlement.”

Besides the drug abuse rumours, Rose's pictures shared by Riccardo also sparked her dating rumours. In a photo, she was seen with actor Kang Dong Won. Kang Dong Won made his TV debut in 2003 with K-drama Country Princess. He is best known for Temptation of Wolves.

Meanwhile, Blackpink is currently gearing up for Coachella 2023 music festival. They will be headlining performances on April 15 and April 22. They will be joined by Rosalia, Charli XCX, Kid LAROI, Remi Wolf, Diljit Dosanjh, and Labrinth at the fest.

Besides this, the Blackpink girls are keeping up with their ongoing Born Pink world tour covering Chicago, London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and more. On Friday, Blackpink’s official Twitter account posted a six-second teaser announcing their return to North America. They will be performing at Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles and Oracle Park, San Francisco. The exact dates are expected to be announced soon.

Starting from October 15, 2022, to June 21, 2023, the Born Pink Tour was Blackpink's comeback after almost two years. Their last album released was in October 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON