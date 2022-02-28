BLACKPINK's Rose tests Covid-19 positive, partially cancels overseas tour. Other three group members test negative

Pop artiste Rose, part of the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK, has tested positive for Covid-19, the label handling the group informed in a statement on Monday morning. The statement added that the group's other three members--Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa--have all tested negative. Lisa had tested positive for Covid-19 in November last year. Rose was to travel overseas for her tour this week. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya dances to patriotic songs, fans call her ‘carbon copy’ of Lisa from BLACKPINK. Watch)

The statement read, "This is YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK's Rose tested positive for Covid-19 after taking a PCR test prior to her departure on February 28th. As a result, some of her overseas schedules have been canceled."

The statement adds that the other three members of the group are Covid-19 negative and none of them is showing any symptoms. "The other three members (Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa) have tested negative, and all members including Rose do not have any suspicious symptoms. All BLACKPINK members are fully vaccinated for Covid-19 and we will prioritize our artists' and their staff members' health."

The statement then went on to urge fans to pray for Rose's recovery. "We would appreciate it if you could wish for Rose's speedy recovery and support BLACKPINK members' international promotions. We will notify you if there are any changes," it concluded.

BLACKPINK was formed in 2016, debuting with their single album Square One in the same year. They are the highest-charting female Korean act on Billboard 100. Their 2020 studio album - titled The Album - is the first-ever album by Korean female group to sell more than a million copies. In January last year, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in had credited the group for spreading K-pop content across the globe.

