Blackpink is set to encore ‘Born Pink’ world tour to L.A. and San Francisco

Starting from October 15, 2022 to June 21, 2023, K-pop group Blackpink is with their ongoing Born Pink world tour covering Chicago, London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and more. The K-Pop group’s label, YG Entertainment had expressed that this tour would be the biggest world tour ever by any individual group in the world. Last year the K-Pop group featured two brand new music videos with a full album release last September. Image Credit: YG Entertainment

On April 14th, Blackpink’s official twitter account posted a six second teaser announcing their return to North America. It is also revealed that they will be performing at Dodgers Stadium, Los Angeles and Oracle Park, San Francisco. But the exact date and time of the shows are yet to be announced.

Fans can register for a Blink Membership at blackpinklive.com, so they will be notified once the ticket goes live. Membership holders will also get their first hand on presale tickets. There is only two days left before the tickets will go live.

Blackpink went viral after their VMA performance, becoming the first female K-Pop group to perform in the award show. The “Born Pink” single made a record on its debut as No.1 on Spotify’s global list. Just a day “Flower” by Jisoo became the biggest debut son Spotify by a K-Pop invidual. It secured 25.3 million streams.

Last year YG Entertainment expressed their thoughts about BlackPink’s comeback, “The combination of the two words, the color that symbolizes Blackpink and the word poison, is strong.”

This tour was Blackpink;s comeback after almost two years. The last album they released was in October, 2020.