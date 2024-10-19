Karate Kid Legends: Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso returns to franchise, to face off against Jackie Chan

Sony Pictures made a splash at this year's New York Comic Con (NYCC) as it unveiled the first trailer for Karate Kid: Legends, set to release on May 30, 2025. The film brings back Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, alongside Jackie Chan reprising his role as Mr. Han from the 2010 reboot, as per Deadline. The movie aims to unite the various iterations of the Karate Kid saga. (Also read: Jackie Chan makes appearance in grey hair; fans cannot believe he is about to turn 70) The first-look poster of Karate Kid Legends featuring Jackie Chan and Ralph Maccio with Ben Wang

Karate Kid Legends trailer

The trailer opens in a martial arts academy, where Mr. Han recruits young star Ben Wang. Viewers were treated to a glimpse of Macchio and a portrait of Pat Morita's iconic character, at the event, as per Deadline. The action quickly shifts to New York City, depicting a series of intense moments, including subway confrontations. Chan's voice echoes, asking, "In life, you only have one question: Is it worth fighting for or not?"

The trailer promises a blend of action and heartfelt moments, suggesting a new legacy is on the horizon. The trailer was only released at the Comic Con and was not posted online. The studio has, however, released a first-look poster of the film.

Other Sony films at New York Comic Con

Sony also unveiled footage from its other film, Kraven the Hunter. In a surprise appearance, Aaron Taylor-Johnson took the stage to discuss his role. Closing the panel, Sony presented Venom: The Last Dance, featuring Tom Hardy and director Kelly Marcel.

The film's star, Tom Hardy, humorously declared his desire to confront Spider-Man, stating, "I would like to fight Spider-Man, I'd like to fight him now," leading to speculation about potential future crossovers, as per Deadline.