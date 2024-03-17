Jackie Chan makes appearance in grey hair; fans cannot believe he is about to turn 70: ‘Our hero is getting old’

Jackie Chan is one of the most beloved stars in the world, having entertained fans with his jaw-dropping action. From Wheels on Meals to Drunken Master II to the epic stunts in Armour of God II: Operation Condor, he has inspired generations of stars all around the world. So, when the 69 year-old star's recent public appearance surfaced on social media, many fans took note of the white hair on his head and face, prompting numerous reactions. (Also read: Here's why BTS V collaborated with Jackie Chan: SimInvest talks 'Taehyung Effect') Jackie Chan in his recent appearance.

Fan reactions

Jackie was seen in an event recently, where he opted for a cream-coloured shirt, which he paired with a black sweater jacket and formal trousers. He had grey hair on his head and on his face. Reacting to his pictures, a fan said: “Seeing Jackie Chan get this old lowkey makes me sag ngl." Another said, “Our hero is getting old.” A fan also said, “Age is truly a blessing when you reach certain levels of longevity, but the fear of how fast it flies is truly alarming.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

More comments

A comment read, “There are few people that I don't want them to get old and he is one of them GOAT.” Another comment echoed, “The way this man made my day as a child anytime I seen a movie with him in it! The amount of times I watched all 3 Rush Hours is crazy. Much respect to this man!” “Jackie Chan is 70? Time goes by fast. Legend,” another comment added.

So will there be a Rush Hour 4? The star had shared in 2022 that a sequel is in the works. During a rare on-stage appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival, in Jeddah, he had said how 2022 marked his 60th anniversary in the film business. He further added that he has plans on doing “less action stories, more love stories” in the near future, and at the present, he is preparing a project which he called a “drama film for women.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.