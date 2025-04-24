Yellowstone star Kevin Costner dines with a mystery woman following the divorce. Who is this new ‘date’?

Kevin Costner stirred up fresh buzz on Monday, April 22, when he was seen having lunch in Los Angeles with a “mystery” woman. Is this the Yellowstone star's new flame? Or someone else? After his divorce, Kevin Costner's weight gain and stress have raised concerns among friends. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Costner's new ‘date’ revealed

Radar Online reported that the woman accompanying the 70-year-old actor is actually his longtime assistant, who’s been working closely with him for the past two years. The lunch was all business, a work-related meeting, not a date. The two have been lensed together before, such as on an errands run to the expensive Erewhon Market in Calabasas.

Costner officially ended his 18-year marriage with Christine Baumgartner in February 2024. “Kevin still harbours resentment and anger toward Christine. She’s far from his biggest fan, too. It is still so bitter between them,” an insider shared.

The divorce was allegedly filled with tension over financial matters and the prenuptial agreement. Finally, Christine’s engagement to financier Josh Connor, a friend of Costner’s, took things even more in a dramatic turn.

However, the former couple continues to co-parent their three children, Cayden, Hayes, and Grace, with joint physical custody.

Costner ‘gone from studly to tubby’ post divorce

Costner’s rumoured relationship with singer Jewel reportedly fizzled out, and his ambitious Western film project, Horizon: An American Saga, flopped at the box office. “He’s eating the stress away, and it’s caused him to gain about 30 pounds,” a source told Radar Online.

“Almost overnight, Kevin’s gone from studly to tubby, and people around him are shaking their heads.”

“He’s let himself go, eating takeout from his favorite restaurants – steak and fries, pizza and pasta, and sky-high hamburgers. But he should rein it in because that gut is unattractive, not to mention unhealthy,” they added.

Costner revealed his Baptist upbringing anchored him during this upheaval: “The thing about prayer is, it’s not on your time. You can pray for what you want, but it comes to you when it comes to you.”

“That’s the difficulty of being human, of being mortal. You want things right now, but that’s not the way it works. I just kept working towards what I’ve wanted to do.”