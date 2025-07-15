Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

BlackRock’s Assets Surge Past $12 Trillion

WSJ
Updated on: Jul 15, 2025 07:44 PM IST

The investment firm’s assets rose to a record $12.53 trillion in the second quarter, buoyed by record-high US stock prices and $68 billion of net client inflows

BlackRock has become the world’s first $12 trillion money manager.

BlackRock has become the world’s first $12 trillion money manager. PREMIUM
BlackRock has become the world’s first $12 trillion money manager.

The investment firm’s assets rose to a record $12.53 trillion in the second quarter, buoyed by record-high U.S. stock prices and $68 billion of net client inflows. That’s up 18% from a year ago.

Net income rose 6.5% to $1.59 billion from $1.5 billion in the year earlier period. Excluding certain one-time expenses, BlackRock earned $12.05 a share in the most-recent quarter. On that basis, the company’s profits beat the average estimate of $10.78 from analysts polled by FactSet.

BlackRock’s fee revenue is growing in part due to a major push into private-market assets. The money manager closed its acquisition of private credit firm HPS Investment Partners on July 1, just after the end of the quarter.

“Our recent closing of HPS will help us build even more with clients as we head into our seasonally strongest second half of the year,” Larry Fink, BlackRock’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “These are just the early days in our next phase of even stronger growth.”

Revenue rose 13% to $5.42 billion. Analysts had expected $5.45 billion.

Write to Jack Pitcher at jack.pitcher@wsj.com

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / BlackRock’s Assets Surge Past $12 Trillion
All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On