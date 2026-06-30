Is Crunchyroll down? Thousands report issues with anime streaming platform amid outage

Below is a graph on DownDetector showing spike in reports of Crunchyroll users in the US between 12:00pm EDT and 1:00pm EDT today.

DownDetector showed that Crunchyroll users in the United States started reporting outages at around 12:00pm EDT. After initially staying stable at around 1800 reports, it sharply increased in the next 30 minutes, peaking at around 12:16pm EDT with 5,889 reports.

Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll is down for thousands of users on Tuesday, especially in the United States. Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' data, showed more than 5,500 users reporting issues with Crunchyroll.

By 1:30pm EDT, however, the reports fully subsided, indicating that streaming on Crunchyroll is likely back up. As of now, Crunchyroll has not officially acknowledged the outage reports. No statement to that effect was released.

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The records on DownDetector showed that 32% of the reports concerned server connection, 31% with the app, and 26% with the website of Crunchyroll.

Users Complained About Outage On X Posts on X showed that hundreds of users complained about facing issues with Crunchyroll on Tuesday. Most of the issues seemed to be among users in the US.

“Crunchyroll WHATS GOING ON , I WAS MID WATCHING SOMETHING,” said one.

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“Crunchyroll went down as soon as I started enjoying Tensura…,” complained another.

“Hello Crunchyroll why are you always giving me problems 😭 I was just trying to watch my fire force in peace 😒,” added one.

“ARE WE DEADASS THAT CRUNCHYROLL WENT DOWN IN THE MIDDLE OF MY RE ZERO EPISODE, THIS IS THE WORST MOMENT OF MY LIFE Crunchyroll PLEASE HELP US 😭💔,” wrote one anime fan.

“Hellooo crunchyroll, I gotta watch 3 season finales today 😑 Is it down just for me?” said a user.

Crunchyroll is owned by Sony Group Corporation. It has over more than 21 million paid subscribers globally, according to Statista.