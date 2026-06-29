Is DoorDash down? Thousands report errors amid widespread outage; ‘something went wrong’
DoorDash is experiencing an outage, with thousands of users reporting "something went wrong" errors while accessing delivery services, per DownDetector.
Instant delivery app DoorDash is down for thousands of users on Sunday afternoon, according to DownDetector. Users report getting a "something went wrong" error message while trying to access delivery services on DoorDash.
On DownDetector, which tracks such outages based on users' reports, around 6000 users are reporting issues with DoorDash.
According to DownDetector, users reported a variety of issues, including the "something went wrong" and "unexpected error try again" later messages.
Here's a graph of the outage reports, as seen on Down Detector:
However, most of the users reported that these problems occurred when they were trying to check out their shopping carts. 38% said that the app was not working problem, while 17% reported problems with ordering.
This story is being updated
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More