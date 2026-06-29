Is DoorDash down? Thousands report errors amid widespread outage; ‘something went wrong’

Instant delivery app DoorDash is down for thousands of users on Sunday afternoon, according to DownDetector. Users report getting a "something went wrong" error message while trying to access delivery services on DoorDash. Representational image. (Unsplash/ Representational)

On DownDetector, which tracks such outages based on users' reports, around 6000 users are reporting issues with DoorDash.

According to DownDetector, users reported a variety of issues, including the "something went wrong" and "unexpected error try again" later messages.

Here's a graph of the outage reports, as seen on Down Detector: