How a B-2 stealth bomber helped sink USS Juneau in SINKEX; shocking details revealed

This marks the first publicly confirmed instance of a B-2 employing the LRASM, a stealthy, long-range cruise missile designed to strike enemy ships at distances exceeding 200 nautical miles.

According to Air & Space Forces Magazine, the B-2 Spirit, operated by the US Air Force, launched an AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) at the USS Juneau during the exercise north of the Mariana Islands.

The sinking took place on June 27 during Exercise Valiant Shield 2026, a large-scale US and allied military drill in the Philippine Sea that brought together air, surface, submarine , and special operations forces.

A B-2 Spirit stealth bomber played a key role in the sinking of the decommissioned USS Juneau during a major live-fire exercise, marking the first publicly acknowledged use of a ship-killing missile from the stealth aircraft in a maritime strike scenario.

USS Juneau targeted in multi-domain strike The sinking of the USS Juneau was not the result of a single weapon but a coordinated multi-platform attack involving US and allied forces.

According to Task & Purpose, a USS Juneau was first hit by a mix of air and naval weapons before being finished off by a submarine-launched torpedo.

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A P-8A Poseidon fired an AGM-84D Harpoon anti-ship missile, while the B-2 launched the LRASM. Additional strikes reportedly came from US Navy, Air Force, Army, and special operations units.

The final blow came from a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force submarine, which fired a torpedo that ultimately sank the vessel.

F-35s, Super Hornets and carrier support involved The exercise also featured carrier-based and tactical fighter support. Aircraft operating from the USS George Washington participated in the sinking exercise, including F-35C Lightning II jets and F/A-18 Super Hornets, according to US Indo-Pacific Command reporting.

The USS Juneau was sunk more than 200 nautical miles off Guam and the Mariana Islands.

Pacific Air Forces described the B-2’s participation as a significant step forward in maritime strike capability. “The B-2’s impressive performance underscores the U.S. military’s commitment to adaptability and flexibility in the face of emerging security challenges,” said PACAF Commander Gen. Kevin B. Schneider.

He added that prioritizing counter-maritime strike operations helps maintain “a decisive edge over adversaries” and supports a “free and open Pacific.”

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Why USS Juneau was used as a target The USS Juneau was a decommissioned Austin-class amphibious transport dock, commissioned in 1969 and retired in 2008 after nearly four decades of service.

Before being sunk, the ship was cleaned of hazardous materials such as petroleum residue to reduce environmental impact, according to US Indo-Pacific Command.

Live-fire sink exercises like this, known as SINKEX, are used by the US military to test real-world weapon performance under combat-like conditions and improve coordination across services and allied forces.