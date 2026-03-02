Did Iran shoot down US B-2 Bomber amid the ongoing conflict? Here's the truth behind viral videos

A video has gone viral on social media with claims that it shows Iranian forces shooting down one of the B-2 Bombers used by the US in the US-Israeli strike on Iran on Saturday. Representational. (Unsplash) The video was shared by journalist Suliaman Ahmed on X. "A large aerial object appears to have been shot down near Mount Damavand in northern Iran. Footage shows a burning object falling from the sky before exploding on impact," Ahmed wrote in the caption of the video. Though Ahmed did not explicitly mention that it was US-owned B-2 Bomber, speculation swirled on social media around the video. However, as of now, there are no confirmed reports of a B-2 Bomber being shot down by Iran. Ht.com cannot confirm the authenticity of the video. Here's the original video:

Here are some of the posts that speculated the video likely shows a US B2 Bombe being shot down by Iran. “What massive explosion that shot down and thus falling down thing caused What was it you think? Some claims it was a big B2 bomber,” one user wrote.

“A B2 Bomber has been shot down. S-400 warming up american toys,” added one.

“Never seen any impact like this and again nobody ever saw a B2 bomber crashing. My bet is it is a B2 bomber,” wrote one.