Did Iran shoot down US B-2 Bomber amid the ongoing conflict? Here's the truth behind viral videos
A viral clip sparked speculation that Iran downed a US B-2 bomber after strikes. But no official reports back it and neither US nor Iran has confirmed.
A video has gone viral on social media with claims that it shows Iranian forces shooting down one of the B-2 Bombers used by the US in the US-Israeli strike on Iran on Saturday.
The video was shared by journalist Suliaman Ahmed on X. "A large aerial object appears to have been shot down near Mount Damavand in northern Iran. Footage shows a burning object falling from the sky before exploding on impact," Ahmed wrote in the caption of the video.
Though Ahmed did not explicitly mention that it was US-owned B-2 Bomber, speculation swirled on social media around the video. However, as of now, there are no confirmed reports of a B-2 Bomber being shot down by Iran. Ht.com cannot confirm the authenticity of the video.
Here's the original video:
Here are some of the posts that speculated the video likely shows a US B2 Bombe being shot down by Iran.
“What massive explosion that shot down and thus falling down thing caused What was it you think? Some claims it was a big B2 bomber,” one user wrote.
“A B2 Bomber has been shot down. S-400 warming up american toys,” added one.
“Never seen any impact like this and again nobody ever saw a B2 bomber crashing. My bet is it is a B2 bomber,” wrote one.
What Are The B-2 Bombers And How Were They Used In The Iran Strike
The B-2 Spirit is a US Air Force long-range stealth heavy bomber designed to pass through advanced air defenses to conduct strikes on targets. It uses a flying-wing design and advanced materials to avoid detection. The Pentagon confirmed that B-2 bombers were used by the US Air Force in the joint operation with the IDF to strike targets in Iran.
Also read: Cyprus explosion video: What happened at RAF Akrotiri Base today? UK troops get security alert
The Pentagon confirmed that as many as 900 strikes were launched by the US Air Force on Saturday within a span of around 12 hours. A post from the US Central Command read: "Last night, US B-2 stealth bombers, armed with 2,000 lb. bombs, struck Iran’s hardened ballistic missile facilities. No nation should ever doubt America's resolve."
Along with the fleet of B-2 Bombers, the US also deployed multiple US Navy war vessels, which included two aircraft carriers and three destroyers. Among the targets hit were the residence of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the strike along with several top Iranian officials.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has over four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports and major breaking news. He has previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, and context. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, and sports.Read More