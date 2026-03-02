Cyprus explosion video: What happened at RAF Akrotiri Base today? UK troops get security alert

Earlier in the day, the Cyprus Mail cited sources to report that a ‘security threat’ was declared at British bases in Cyprus. The report added that personnel at the base were told about a threat and instructed to ‘return to your homes and stay inside until further notice’. They were also ordered to ‘move away from windows and take cover behind or beneath substantial, solid furniture’, and to await further instruction.

Authorities are yet to address the recent movements. It is not known if the explosions are linked to Iran's strikes. But this comes as PM Keir Starmer permitted the US to launch 'defensive' strikes on Iranian missile sites from UK bases.

Videos showing an explosion at the RAF Akrotiri Base in Cyprus emerged on social media. While details were not immediately confirmed, it was reported that a ‘security threat’ was declared at the British bases in the country. This comes as Iran has been striking several parts of the Middle East, a day after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei died in a US-Israeli strike.

Defense Secretary addresses situation in Cyprus On Sunday, the British defence secretary said that Iran's retaliatory attacks after US-Israeli strikes included ‘two ballistic missiles fired in the direction of Cyprus’, but which were likely not targeting the Mediterranean island.

"We had two ballistic missiles fired in the direction of Cyprus," John Healey told the BBC, noting UK warplanes were involved in "defensive" actions in the region, operating from the UK's airbase on the island and from a base in Qatar.

"Now we are pretty sure they weren't targeted at Cyprus, but nevertheless it demonstrates how our bases, our personnel, military and civilians at the moment are at risk," he said, without providing further details about the missiles and any interception of them.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides said he had spoken to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and that the UK leader had "confirmed clearly and unequivocally that Cyprus was not a target".

"We are maintaining direct communication. All relevant authorities are fully engaged and monitoring developments closely," Christodoulides added on X.

Healey had revealed the previously undisclosed missile incidents as pointing to "a really serious and deteriorating situation" in the Middle East.

"It's an example of how there is a very real and rising threat from a regime that is lashing out widely across the region, and that... requires us to act defensively," he told Sky News in a separate interview Sunday.

"Alongside the Americans, we've stepped up our defensive forces in the Middle East. We're flying those sorties. We're taking down the drones that are menacing either our bases, our people or our allies," Healey said.

