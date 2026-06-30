One of the US Air Force’s B-2 bombers recently fired an AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) during a live-fire sinking exercise (SINKEX) in the Western Pacific. The LRASM was previously known to be in the B-2’s arsenal, according to TWZ. US B-2 bombers equipped with LRASM: About the anti-ship missiles that can course correct on their own (Unsplash - representational image)

“The Pacific Air Forces successfully conducted a live-fire Sinking Exercise using the B-2 Spirit north of the Mariana Islands. The B-2 deployed the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, demonstrating enhanced ability to achieve strategic objectives within range of potential threats,” reads a press release from Pacific Air Forces (PACAF). “With the deployment of the LRASM from the B-2 Spirit, the Pacific Air Forces takes a major step forward in countering maritime threats. This milestone showcased impressive high-end innovation reinforcing the US military’s commitment to safeguarding national interests and maintaining global security.”

The press release did not provide any further details about the SINKEX. However, the PACAF told TWZ that the B-2 fired the LRASM at the ex-USS Juneau, a decommissioned Austin class amphibious warfare ship, as part of Exercise Valiant Shield 2026.

Also Read | Designed in one weekend, deployed for 70 years: The ‘BUFF’ B-52 US Air Force bomber that crashed

“Exercises like Valiant Shield allow U.S. Pacific Command the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” a PACAF spokesperson told TWZ.

What is LRASM? According to the release, “The LRASM is an anti-ship missile designed to detect and destroy enemy ships at long ranges. Developed by the United States, it’s a key component in the US military’s counter-maritime strike operations, providing a decisive edge against adversaries.”

“The B-2's impressive performance underscores the US military’s commitment to adaptability and flexibility in the face of emerging security challenges,” said General Kevin B. Schneider, Commander, Pacific Air Forces. "By prioritizing counter-maritime strike operations, we can maintain a decisive edge over adversaries, protect our national interests and ensure the free and open Pacific that underpin our global security."

The B-2’s ability to fire LRASM does not seem to have been disclosed in the past, according to TWZ. The outlet further reported that the Pentagon’s 2027 Fiscal Year budget proposal does not mention LRASM integration on B-2, or any plans to do that in the future.

Also Read | Boeing B-52 Stratofortress price and details: How much does the bomber plane cost?

The cleared launch platforms specifically mentioned are the Navy’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet fighters and the U.S. Air Force’s B-1 bombers. Work is already being done to integrate LRASM onto the F-15E Strike Eagle, F-15EX Eagle II, F-16C/D Viper, at least certain variants of the F-35, and the P-8A Poseidon. According to budget documents, plans are underway to integrate the missile on the B-52 bomber.

LRASM uses GPS-assisted Inertial Navigation System (INS) guidance to navigate to designated target areas, and has the ability to automatically change course in response if enemy defenses suddenly emerge, based on their radio-frequency emissions. The missile searches for and categorizes targets autonomously with the help of a built-in threat target library database. A datalink even helps LRASM receive threat updates while in flight. During coordinated strikes , the missile can successfully work cooperatively with other LRASMs.

“LRASM plays a critical role in ensuring U.S. naval access to operate in both open-ocean and littoral environments due to its enhanced ability to discriminate between targets from long-range,” then-Lt. Col. Timothy Albrecht, said following B-1 training sorties over the Black Sea back in 2020. “With the increase of maritime threats and their improvement of anti-access/area-denial [A2/AD] environmental weapons, this stealthy anti-ship cruise missile provides reduced risk to strike assets by penetrating and defeating sophisticated enemy air-defense systems.”