Sabrina Carpenter is worth $16 million. Eddie Murphy makes more in a single movie. Find out how much star charges

Sabrina Carpenter is a singer, songwriter, and began acting at the age of 11. With chart-topping hits like Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste, she earned six Grammy nominations, taking home two, and headlined a sold-out arena tour, performed at Coachella, and appeared on SNL. Her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, is set to drop in August 2025. Known for her high-energy and raunchy stage performances, Carpenter's concerts draw massive attention. Her net worth is estimated to be $16 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Sabrina Carpenter's net worth of $16 million pales in comparison to Eddie Murphy's $300 million.(@SabrinaAnnLynn, Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

On the other side, Eddie Murphy stands as a seasoned icon in entertainment who has recently been making waves on the internet for his new release, The Pick Up, on Amazon Prime Video.

But, would you believe that Murphy's fees for one movie are more than Carpenter's entire net worth? Here's a breakdown.

How much does Eddie Murphy charge for a single movie?

While Carpenter undoubtedly sells out her shows and is one of the most successful pop sensations in the music industry, the singer is far behind in matching Murphy's fees for a single project. According to IMDb, the actor's salary for The Pick Up is reportedly $20 million.

According to Parade, Murphy, at one point, was one of the highest-paid actors, with his earnings per movie being $20 million. He commands between $4 million and $20 million per film, often negotiating backend deals that grant him a percentage of the profits.

Moreover, he earned $4,500 per episode on SNL, with his salary rising to $30,000 per episode the following season. In 2019, Murphy was paid $70 million by Netflix for a series of comedy specials, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. This amount alone is more than three times Carpenter's net worth as of 2025.

The exact figures show how much the singer earns from her tour ticket sales and earnings per album. However, what is known is that Murphy's successful career has resulted in an estimated net worth of $300 million.