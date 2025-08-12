Taylor Swift announces ‘brand new album’ The Life of a Showgirl on Travis Kelce's podcast and the internet is on fire

Taylor Swift has announced ‘brand new album’ The Life of a Showgirl. She appeared on boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast The New Heights show to make the announcement. Thhe album will be out in October. Taylor Swift announces ‘brand new album’ The Life of a Showgirl.

A brand new album

In a video shared on the podcast's official Instagram page, Taylor pulled out a briefcase with orange details and announced her 12th album, inspiring screams from Jason.

Reactions from fans

The cover, though blurred on the podcast's post right now, seems to be mint green and orange. The video has 75000 likes in 6 minutes.

A person wrote on Twitter, “I never expected Taylor to announce her new album like this. She’s 100% marrying Travis.” Another said, “Everything we’ve been looking forward to!!”

A comment read, “Oh Taylor, Swift fans are in meltdown mode.”

“Its already topping charts before its out lmfao.”

This is Taylor's 12th studio album after Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), Reputation (2017), Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), Evermore (2020), Midnights (2022), The Tortured Poets Department (2024).

Fans were excited on hearing the news and especially how she made Travis a part of the announcement. The two went public in September 2023.

Taylor Swift had already posted about Kelce last year. In June 2024, she shared a selfie with Kelce and members of the British royal family backstage at her London Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium.

Along with the picture, Swift added a caption that read, "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start @princeandprincessofwales."