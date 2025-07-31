Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry's concert after their hush hush ‘date’; internet says he’s in his Travis Kelce era

Justin Trudeau is adding fuel to romance rumours with his latest appearance at the Montreal concert of Katy Perry. He was spotted in the VIP lounge, swinging to Katy's music and was captured on camera by other attendees. Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was spotted at Katy Perry's concert in Montreal on July 30.

Trudeau cheers for Katy

Instagram celebrity gossip and news account Deux Moi posted the video of the former Canadian PM at the concert. He was seen in a black T-shirt and black pants, flaunting his signature long hair. He was not joined by anyone else in the lounge.

People on the internet were surprised at the blooming romance. “Welcome back Matty Healy at Eras,” someone wrote, reminded of how Matty Healy used to attend Taylor Swift's concert during their short-lived romance. “He wants to be in his Travis era hahhaa,” wrote another, again reminded of Taylor's now-boyfriend Travis Kelce's many appearances at her concerts.

“You know what…good for her. He’s hot!,” blessed a fan. “What is happening?! 2025 continues to surprise me,” said another.

All about that Montreal date

This comes just a couple days after him and Katy were spotted on a dinner date at a restaurant in Montreal. During their “thoughtful conversation,” Katy Perry appeared fully engaged, leaning in across the table to listen closely to Canadian politician Justin Trudeau. According to an eyewitness quoted by TMZ, the two dined on a variety of dishes, including lobster, but chose to skip the cocktails.

Despite the intimate setting, they weren’t alone. The pair was closely guarded by security, who maintained a watchful eye from nearby tables, monitoring the interaction through mirrored glass without drawing attention.

At one point, the restaurant’s chef stopped by to greet them, seemingly pleased with their visit. Perry and Trudeau later made their way to the kitchen to personally thank the staff. Their outing coincided with the singer’s Canada tour, with concerts scheduled in Ottawa and Montreal.

About Katy and Trudeau's families

Katy split with her longtime partner Orlando Bloom earlier this year. They have a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. Trudeau was married to Sophie Grégoire from 2005 to 2003. He has three children with her.