When will the 'Taylor Swift' episode of New Heights drop? Fans excited after Kelces tease 'special guest'

Star NFL brothers Travis and Jason Kelce have dropped the teaser of the new episode of their podcast, New Heights, featuring a mystery guest. However, this time the buzz is a lot more than usual as all signs indicate that the special guest is none other than the music sensation and Travis Kelce's lady love, Taylor Swift. Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final.(Getty Images via AFP)

The teaser featured an image with Travis and Jason, along with the silhouette of a guest, who closely resembled Swift. But the links did not end in just excitement as there were other signs that got Swifties excited.

Taylor At Travis and Jason's 'New Heights?

First up, one of the clearest signs that the guest would be Taylor Swift was the fact that Jason Kelce was wearing a Taylor Swift Eras Tour t-shirt. Travis Kecle, on the other hand, could be seen seated beside the silhouette. Additionally, Swifties noticed that the background of the poster had the same orange background as a post on the account of Taylor Nation, the marketing team of Taylor Swift.

The clearest indication that the 'very special guest' is Taylor Swift came when Swift's record label, Republic Records, liked the post on the Instagram account of New Heights.

When Will The 'Taylor Swift' Episode of 'New Heights' Drop?

As revealed with the official poster release, the new episode of the New Heights podcast, featuring the "special guest," will drop on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Eastern time. It will be available on all major audio platforms, such as YouTube, Spotify, and more.

Fans Think Taylor Will Drop New Music On 'New Heights'

Fans are convinced that Taylor Swift will be appearing on the podcast to announce new music. On the same day that the podcast episode was teased on the Instagram account of New Heights, Taylor Nation also made a post (with the same orange background, as fans noticed) with the caption: “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…."

Fans were quick to conclude that with her Eras tour completed, perhaps Taylor is hinting at a new project - and who better to announce it with than her beau, Travis!