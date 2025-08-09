Blake Lively concerned over Taylor Swift’s musical revenge

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift have shared one of the most inevitable yet loved friendships among many celebrities. However, the wall came crashing down during Lively’s lawsuit against her ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Justin Baldoni, who was being sued by her. Since then, Swift has visibly kept her distance from the actress. Blake Lively struggles to maintain her friendship with Taylor Swift after being sued, causing Swift to distance herself.

ALSO READ| Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni’s lawyers of 'PR stunt' in court filing

An insider’s claims

“Blake Lively is in full damage control mode over her once-close friendship with Taylor Swift, sources tell RadarOnline. One insider told us the actress has told friends: “I won't let Taylor cut me off.” It comes after the pop superstar froze Lively out of her inner circle after the actress dragged her into her legal war with director Justin Baldoni,” a page wrote on social media.

An insider claimed to Rob Shuter’s #ShutterScoop that Lively “went from being Taylor’s inner-circle icon to a ghosted contact.” “With Taylor, when you’re out… you’re a verse away from being dragged,” the source further added. Another mutual friend suggested Lively’s already dreading the lyrical fallout: Blake’s smart enough to know the lyrics before they drop. And she’s scared they’ll never rhyme with ‘betrayal’.

The Lively-Swift feud

Although neither of the women has decided to address any issues publicly, the tension was visibly noticeable. Swift was seen attending high-profile events on Travis Kelce’s arm, albeit with a certain Lively. Hence, many fans wouldn’t be shocked if she were to target her relationship with Lively in her next musical adventure.

Although Kelce hasn’t publicly commented about the flat, it's quite evident to see how Taylor’s inner circle has drastically changed and scaled down over the years. Given her past record turning pain pain into chart-breaking songs, it’s quite evident for Lively to be concerned about a sleeky reference to her.

ALSO READ| Could Taylor Swift become the new Kansas City Chiefs owner? Here's what we know

Although there’s no official clarification on when new music could be expected from Swift, it’s evident that Lively might not be left out of the list when it comes to taking revenge for past actions

Stuti Gupta contributed to this story