Blake Lively accuses Justin Baldoni’s lawyers of 'PR stunt' in court filing

Tensions between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni hit a new peak this week after the A Simple Favor star's lawyers accused Baldoni’s legal team of trying to “force” a sealed deposition into the public eye. According to People, the ongoing legal feud stems from disputes tied to the film It Ends With Us, but Monday’s court filing pulled focus squarely onto what Lively’s team is calling a deliberate attempt to weaponize the media. Blake Lively has accused her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation.(AP)

In the August 4 motion, Lively’s attorneys asked a federal judge to strike a 292-page draft transcript of her recent deposition, which Baldoni’s lawyers uploaded to the docket, even though only two pages were cited. “There is no conceivable legal purpose to file the whole transcript,” the filing states, adding that the version uploaded had not even been finalized or corrected.

Her team says the move was a calculated PR stunt designed to paint Lively as evasive and manipulate public perception. The filing accuses Baldoni’s camp of acting more like “PR agents” than legal counsel, adding they had given "a manufactured excuse to force the transcript into the public domain."

Lawyers call it a “media campaign,” not a legal move

As per People, the motion alleges Baldoni’s attorneys are baiting Lively into fighting to keep the transcript sealed, so they can spin a narrative that she’s hiding something. Her lawyers argued the claim was "entirely untrue and deeply harmful.” They say she has always been prepared to testify in court-just not trial by tabloid.

“Ms. Lively affirmatively pursued this litigation with the full intention and desire to have her testimony heard in a legal process, governed by the rules of evidence. To suggest otherwise is part of an ongoing character attack,” they wrote.

The July 31 deposition was held at Lively’s attorney’s office in Manhattan. Baldoni attended in person, despite an earlier protective order giving her team control over the location and notice of attendees. Her lawyers say press reports about the meeting-down to her outfit-surfaced almost instantly, which they allege was no coincidence.

Accusations, countersuits, and a trial date in 2026

Lively, 37, has accused Baldoni, 41, of sexual harassment and retaliation. He has denied the claims. In turn, Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of defamation and extortion. That suit was tossed in June, and his team opted not to refile, reports People.

Despite that, the battle is not close to over. A trial is set for March 2026, with both expected to testify under oath.

