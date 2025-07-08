Blake Lively deposition date revealed as legal battle with Justin Baldoni take an interesting turn

Blake Lively is set to be deposed on July 17 as part of the ongoing legal proceedings in her civil lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. The revelation came via a court filing submitted by attorneys representing publicists linked to Baldoni. These publicists were subpoenaed by Lively’s legal team. Blake Lively to testify under oath in sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.(X)

People quoted an email dated July 2 and included in the filing: “Lively’s deposition is set for July 17.” While her representatives have not officially confirmed the date, the disclosure marks a significant step forward in the high-profile case.

Representatives for both parties have remained tight-lipped amid growing media interest.

Blake Lively’s harassment claims and trial plans

Lively, 37, accused Baldoni, 41, of sexual harassment and workplace retaliation. The Jane the Virgin star has firmly denied the allegations. Baldoni later filed counterclaims alleging extortion and defamation against Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds. However, those claims were dismissed by Judge Lewis J. Liman, who ruled there was not sufficient evidence to proceed.

The case, according to reports, is set to go to trial in March 2026 in New York. Attorneys for both Lively and Baldoni have confirmed that their clients intend to testify.

As per People, Lively’s lawyer Mike Gottlieb said in May that his client is prepared for the courtroom; he added the “ultimate moment” for a plaintiff to tell their story is at trial. He said, “Of course she’s going to testify.”

Justin Baldoni's attorney prepares for tough questions

Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, has made no secret of his intent to challenge Lively’s claims during her deposition. Speaking to TMC Live in June, Freedman said he was going to ask Lively questions “under penalty of perjury” and added, “We have the video tape, the footage, the texts, and the emails.”

In another bold statement to People, Freedman suggested that the deposition should be turned into a public event. He said, “Hold the deposition at MSG, sell tickets or stream it, and donate every dollar to organizations helping victims of domestic abuse.”

Lively responds after lawsuit dismissals

After Baldoni's counterclaims for $400 million were dismissed, Lively released a public statement in which she said that, like many, the actor too felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit that included “manufactured shame that is designed to break us.” “I am more determined than ever to stand up for every woman's right to self-determination in securing her own protection,” Lively added, as per People.

