Justin Baldoni clarifies ‘$650 million lawsuit against Blake Lively thrown out’ claims, reveals what's really happened

Justin Baldoni has decided to continue his legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively even after a judge dismissed his $650 million defamation lawsuit against Blake, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and The New York Times. (Also read: Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni's $650 million lawsuit dismissal: ‘Felt the pain of manufactured shame') The conflict began in December last year, when Blake Lively filed a sexual-harassment complaint against Justin Bladoni.

Baldoni's lawyer's statement after dismissal of lawsuit

In a statement given to Variety, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman said, "Ms. Lively and her team’s predictable declaration of victory is false, so let us be clear about the latest ruling. While the court dismissed the defamation related claims, the court has invited us to amend four out of the seven claims against Ms. Lively, which will showcase additional evidence and refined allegations. This case is about false accusations of sexual harassment and retaliation and a nonexistent smear campaign, which Ms. Lively’s own team conveniently describes as ‘untraceable’ because they cannot prove what never happened.”

“Lively’s claims are not truer today than yesterday”

“Most importantly, Ms. Lively’s own claims are no truer today than they were yesterday, and with the facts on our side, we march forward with the same confidence that we had when Ms. Lively and her cohorts initiated this battle and look forward to her forthcoming deposition, which I will be taking. We are grateful for the organic show of support from the public and for the dedication of the Internet sleuth community, who continue to cover the case with discernment and integrity," the statement added.

Baldoni's lawsuit thrown out

On Monday, Baldoni faced a major legal blow as judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed his countersuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, along with his defamation lawsuit against The New York Times. The court’s decision ended the director-actor's $650 million legal battle, accusing them of extortion and defamation.