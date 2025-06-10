Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni's $650 million lawsuit dismissal: ‘Felt the pain of manufactured shame'

Actor Blake Lively is celebrating a major legal victory after a judge dismissed Justin Baldoni's $650 million lawsuit against her, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and The New York Times. She admitted that she has felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, adding that she will continue standing up for women's rights. Also read: Justin Baldoni's $650 million lawsuit tossed out: Judge sides with Blake Lively and other defendants Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni worked together in the 2024 film It Ends With Us.(AP)

Blake Lively reacts

Blake took to Instagram to speak out after Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit against her was dismissed by a judge.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Blake wrote, “Last week, I stood proudly alongside 19 organisations united in defending women's rights to speak up for their safety. Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us. While the suit against me was defeated, so many don't have the resources to fight back."

The 37-year-old star added, “I'm more resolved than ever to continue to stand for every woman's right to have a voice in protecting themselves, including their safety, their integrity, their dignity and their story. There are protections out there. Check out some of the incredible organisations below for resources and information. With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me, many of you I know. Many of you I don't. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you.”

Blake's insta Story.

As part of the post, Blake Lively shared a list of organisations for relevant resources and information, including California Employment Lawyers Association; California Women's Law Center; CHILD USA; Coalition Against Trafficking in Women; and Equal Rights Advocates.

Judge dismisses Justin Baldoni’s suit against Blake

On Monday, Justin Baldoni faced a major legal blow as a judge dismissed his countersuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, along with his defamation lawsuit against The New York Times. The court’s decision ends the director’s $650 million legal battle, accusing them of extortion and defamation.

In the opinion and order filing obtained by PEOPLE, Judge Lewis J. Liman stated, “The Wayfarer Parties have not alleged that Lively is responsible for any statements other than the statements in her CRD complaint, which are privileged. The Wayfarer Parties have alleged that Reynolds and [publicist Leslie] Sloane made additional statements accusing Baldoni of sexual misconduct and that the Times made additional statements accusing the Wayfarer Parties of engaging in a smear campaign.”

Meanwhile, Blake Lively's attorneys, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, described the decision a “total victory and a complete vindication” for the Gossip Girl star and others whom “Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times”.

The ruling is the latest twist in the legal battle over the making and marketing of the 2024 film It Ends With Us. Justin Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in January, accusing the Hollywood stars of trying to destroy his reputation by accusing him of sexual harassment.