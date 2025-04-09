Blake Lively's It Ends With Us co-star says he is surprised by her ‘nearly nude’ claim during childbirth scene

The drama surrounding Blake Lively-starrer It Ends With Us refuses to die. Last year there were claims about the ongoing tension during the film's shoot, which made way for the bombshell lawsuit in which Blake sued co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and smear campaign to destroy her reputation. Blake Lively in still from It Ends With Us, which released in 2024.(Photo: X)

Now speaking to Page Six, co-star Adam Mondschein- who played Doctor Dunbar in the film, has made new claims regarding the shooting of the film, stating that he had a ‘very different’ experience of shooting a scene than what was stated by Blake in her lawsuit. (Also read: It Ends With Us studio backs Blake Lively amid lawsuit against Justin Baldoni: ‘Any such attacks have no place…’)

What Adam Mondschein said

Adam said, “I’m not going to speculate as to Ms. Lively’s motivations for mentioning me in the complaint. Needless to say, my experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuit. Indeed, I was surprised to read her description of the scene."

‘Nothing unusual or improper occurred’

He added, "Her costume included a full hospital gown, black shorts and torso-covering prosthetic to make her appear pregnant in addition to whatever personal garments she chose. [She] never complained or expressed discomfort at any point because nothing unusual or improper occurred. It was entirely professional. Ms. Lively’s insinuations regarding my qualifications are offensive, as my bonafides are easily searchable online.”

In the scene, Adam's character helps deliver the baby with Blake lying on the hospital bed. Meanwhile, the lawsuit of Blake claimed that during that scene Blake was ‘nearly nude’, and the scene was such where it felt ‘invasive and humiliating’ for her as the face and hands of Adam was very near to her genitalia. Blake's lawsuit also claimed any other actor could have been hired for the part but Justin deliberately chose a close friend for the part.

Blake has been in the limelight ever since she filed a sexual harassment case against It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni last year in December. The tensions heightened as Justin made a counter lawsuit to further make his case. Their trial date is scheduled to be held in March 2026.